Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, General Mills Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: PDBC, MFC, BX, IAU, FLEX, IJS, HAIN, EFG, LVS, GSIE, INVH, JKD, CWB, AGCO, AGNC, ALNY, AAT, AMH, AMYT, APA, AIRC, APLE, AQB, ACGL, ACA, AWI, AZPN, TEAM, ACB, BBY, TECH, BPT, BDN, BFAM, BNL, BWXT, CPT, CGC, CVNA, CNC, CHTR, LNG, CHWY, CHH, CLF, NET, CCEP, CDXS, CGNX, CNDT, CNMD, CUZ, CRWD, CCK, CUBE, DDOG, DNLI, DRH, DOCU, DCI, DKNG, RJA, RJI, ELS, ERIE, MLPB, FICO, FR, FCPT, GTX, PAVE, GSLC, GGG, GRWG, GWRE, GXO, HCA, HR, HTA, HEI, HEI.A, HRC, HST, HUBS, IAA, ILMN, PODD, PGF, PGX, CMBS, IDEV, QUAL, FXI, ESGE, EMB, EFV, NEAR, IAT, KRC, LXRX, LBRDK, LBRDA, LECO, LUMN, LYFT, MANH, MRVL, MASI, MTCH, MGP, MOH, NYC, NYC, NVAX, NVCR, NEA, NZF, NMI, OKTA, OGN, PK, PEGA, PTON, PINS, PGEN, ONLN, PSB, REXR, RNG, RKT, ROKU, RPM, RPT, SBRA, SNY, SAP, BFS, SMG, STX, SGEN, SNN, SNGX, BWX, SJNK, SHM, SPR, SPLK, SPOT, SPSC, SQ, STRA, SMFG, TAK, TRP, TDOC, TRNO, COO, TTD, TTC, TYG, TVTX, TRN, TWLO, VDC, VIS, VAW, VEEV, VICI, VSCO, VMW, WLK, WEX, WDAY, XPO, Z, ZM,
- Added Positions: IWP, IVW, AAPL, BRK.A, BRK.B, MSFT, VEA, GOOG, VNQ, JPM, SLQD, IWS, CSCO, TMO, BND, IWR, LRCX, NKE, TGT, UNP, VCSH, BLK, CE, IWO, IJK, IPG, BSV, C, DEO, MDLZ, BA, UPS, VWO, VOE, DIS, AVGO, CVS, GRMN, EEM, IWM, IJJ, IJT, TEL, VO, VTIP, CTSH, EA, EFA, RTX, SYY, UNH, V, WM, IEMG, HYG, IWN, IJH, QCOM, TD, BKNG, FIS, FISV, FTV, ITOT, LLY, MDT, MRK, TTE, UL, VBR, AMZN, COP, COST, DOW, ETN, GILD, PM, TSCO, BNDX, XLNX, ZTS, ARE, GOOGL, MO, AEE, AMT, COR, DELL, DVN, EQIX, EXR, GS, HD, HON, AGG, MBB, IEFA, PLD, MDY, SUI, SU, TJX, BIV, VB, ADBE, WMS, AMD, ADC, ALGN, ALLE, ALT, AAL, ADI, BUD, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ARNA, ANET, ASML, ADSK, AZO, AVB, AVY, BKR, SAN, BAND, BCS, BIO, BKI, BXP, BSX, BTI, BR, BF.B, WHD, CDNS, CMBM, CP, CAH, KMX, CERN, CMG, COHU, CFX, COMM, XLC, XLY, CPRT, CRH, CMI, DHI, DE, DXCM, DG, DTE, EBAY, EIX, XLE, ENPH, EOG, EPAM, EFX, EQNR, ESS, ETSY, EVRG, EXAS, EXPE, FB, FAST, FRT, FUTY, XLF, FLT, FBHS, FCX, GTES, GM, G, GSK, GMRE, HAS, XLV, HSY, HOLX, HZNP, HRL, HPQ, HUM, IEX, IDXX, ING, IR, ICE, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, IQV, LQD, MUB, IWF, TIP, JACK, KB, KEY, KEYS, KIM, KLAC, PHG, LH, FWONK, LYV, LMT, LPLA, LULU, MPC, MAR, VAC, DOOR, MTZ, MA, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MRNA, MPWR, MNST, MCO, MS, MSI, MSCI, NFLX, NKLA, NOC, NTR, NVR, NXPI, ORLY, IX, OSK, OVV, PCAR, SRVR, PH, PAYC, PENN, PNC, POOL, PSA, PEG, PWR, RRX, REG, QSR, ROL, RDS.A, SPGI, SAIL, CRM, SBAC, NOW, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SNA, LUV, BIL, RWX, KRE, SRC, STAG, STLD, STOR, SIVB, SNPS, TSM, TPR, TER, TSLA, WEN, TDG, TNL, TRMB, TYL, UBER, UBS, ULTA, UCTT, UAL, VALE, VGT, VCIT, VTWO, VTI, VTR, VRSK, VRTX, VFC, WAT, WELL, WU, WY, ZBRA, ZEN,
- Reduced Positions: LII, GIS, ATVI, VZ, TFC, WBA, PYPL, AMGN, BAX, GPC, TRV, ADP, INTC, LOW, GLD, VOO, ABBV, AMCR, T, CVX, ECL, JNPR, NUE, PG, USB, MMM, BABA, BDX, BMY, CSX, DD, EW, ITW, KMB, MCD, ROP, SO, SYK, SYF, TROW, VTEB, ACN, AFL, A, ALK, ALC, AXP, AWR, ANTM, AUPH, AVNT, AXSM, BPMC, BP, BHF, BRKS, BRKR, CHRW, CARR, CBRE, CRNC, CHX, CRL, CB, CINF, CLX, CME, CAG, STZ, CCI, CONE, CYTK, DRI, DECK, DTM, DRE, DXC, ELF, EMN, ESI, ERIC, EL, EEFT, EXC, XOM, FDS, FDN, FND, BEN, FMS, GE, MOMO, QQQ, IBB, IVE, JEF, LHX, LSTR, MMC, NRC, NTES, NWL, NDSN, NCLH, OXY, OMCL, OTTR, PKG, PANW, PRFT, PSX, PPL, RPD, O, RGEN, REZI, ROK, SLB, SNDR, SLM, SWX, SWK, SUM, XLK, TXT, SCHW, TT, UMBF, UAA, URI, VLO, VBK, VTRS, VIPS, VIRT, GWW, WEC, WERN, WYNN,
- Sold Out: MBI, AMN, AIN, ALXN, APT, AMED, CRMT, ABC, ABR, ARW, AVT, OZK, BCO, CBRL, CRS, CHE, PLCE, COLM, DAR, UFS, DRQ, DCO, ECPG, EQT, FBC, GBCI, EHC, HXL, DIN, NSIT, JBL, KFY, MDC, MHO, MAN, MXIM, NCR, NC, NYMT, OXM, PCG, PDCO, PDCE, PPC, RAD, SGMO, SBGI, SAH, TKR, TOL, USPH, UNFI, KMPR, VRSN, VSH, WLL, KTOS, WWD, WWE, SPB, IRBT, EVR, EDU, AVXL, FSLR, TWO, CELH, RGA, SEM, IRWD, HEAR, WD, PCRX, TROX, CHEF, CLVS, FIVE, RLGY, BPY, VOYA, NRZ, PFSI, AGIO, SFM, OMF, ESNT, CHGG, SC, VRNS, TWOU, SAGE, XENT, CWEN, EVH, CC, OLLI, PRPL, SITE, USFD, VST, ATH, CADE, AM, AQUA, QTRX, LOVE, GH, ADPT, REAL, GBIO, RBLX,
These are the top 5 holdings of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC
- Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,564,766 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 266,164 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,185,804 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,313 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 504,877 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 142,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 69,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27795.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $119.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 351.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 161,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.65%. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $431680.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $286.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 96,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2855.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 2059.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: MBIA Inc (MBI)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in MBIA Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.53.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16.Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $4.35.Sold Out: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The sale prices were between $25.7 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $29.19.Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.82.Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $41.82 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.19.
