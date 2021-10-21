Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, General Mills Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Lennox International Inc, General Mills Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. As of 2021Q3, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 1004 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+investments+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,564,766 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 266,164 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,185,804 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,313 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 504,877 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 142,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 69,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27795.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $119.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 351.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 161,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.65%. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $431680.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $286.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 96,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2855.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 2059.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in MBIA Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.53.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $4.35.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The sale prices were between $25.7 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $41.82 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.19.