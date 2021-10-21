Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, General Mills Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, General Mills Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Lennox International Inc, General Mills Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. As of 2021Q3, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 1004 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+investments+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC
  1. Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,564,766 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 266,164 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,185,804 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,313 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 504,877 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 142,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 69,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27795.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $119.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 351.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 161,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.65%. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $431680.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $286.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 96,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2855.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 2059.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: MBIA Inc (MBI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in MBIA Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.53.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16.

Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $4.35.

Sold Out: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The sale prices were between $25.7 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $41.82 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC. Also check out:

1. FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider