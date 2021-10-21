Logo
Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Sells B&G Foods Inc, KKR Inc, Orange SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, MI, based Investment company Concorde Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells B&G Foods Inc, KKR Inc, Orange SA, TC Energy Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concorde Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Concorde Asset Management, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concorde Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concorde+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concorde Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,305 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 67,399 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%
  3. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 87,038 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 136,760 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94%
  5. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 10,507 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $354.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 104,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $568.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $259.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 172.83%. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $417.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 6,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2766.83%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 205.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1020.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 25,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 201.62%. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $305.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 214.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 65,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.72 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Sold Out: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Black Hills Corp. The sale prices were between $62.28 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $68.19.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68.

Sold Out: TELUS Corp (TU)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concorde Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Concorde Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concorde Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concorde Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concorde Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
