Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Sells B&G Foods Inc, KKR Inc, Orange SA

New Purchases: UPST, KREF, COMT, CRM, DXCM, OKTA, MELI, DDOG, PSEC, ABNB, BOMN, WBIT, GLOB, ESTC, FISV, ANET, USB, MGNI, DPZ, WIX, JMIN, FAAR, FMF, DNA, AMP, MMP, KEYS, HON, FND, NRZ, HYZN,

TEAM, IHI, TIP, IXN, ZS, STWD, ACRE, ABR, ESGU, TTD, GAIN, PMT, MDB, SLRC, RC, EFG, NOW, FLGT, TSLA, XOM, CHMI, CMO, NEE, AFIN, ETSY, FVRR, TDOC, GRWG, TRTX, APPN, HUBS, CRSP, SHOP, ISRG, AMZN, MBB, FIXD, CRWD, IUSB, VZ, MSOS, BRT, IVV, ABBV, JPM, ROKU, FALN, FTA, MSFT, CVX, IVW, CSCO, AAPL, LLY, ZTS, BA, PG, GM, DE, COST, NRO, Reduced Positions: BGS, ORAN, GSK, BTI, ENB, BCE, T, XLF, CIM, PPL, IGSB, XLI, XLU, MO, GOVT, AGNC, ESGE, GDX, SPLV, BBDC, NVDA, APTS, ARKK, IJR, SPY, NLY, HYG, EIX, GBDC, HD, SCHD, LMBS, IYE, XLB, IXG, CLX, MTUM, LQD, SPYG, FTC, GDXJ, VLUE, VHT, HEDJ, XLY, USMV, REMX, PAYC, IWM, FSK, STMP, NBEV, IJH, BNDX, HEI, ARKG, SLV, DIS, QUAL, PLTR, ADBE, TRU, INTU, BSV, NICE, RDVY, FVD,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells B&G Foods Inc, KKR Inc, Orange SA, TC Energy Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concorde Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Concorde Asset Management, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,305 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 67,399 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 87,038 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 136,760 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94% Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 10,507 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $354.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 104,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $568.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $259.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 172.83%. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $417.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 6,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2766.83%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 205.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1020.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 25,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 201.62%. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $305.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 214.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 65,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.72 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Black Hills Corp. The sale prices were between $62.28 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $68.19.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.56.