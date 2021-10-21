Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Gartner Inc, Square Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Copart Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: HZNP, IT, NKE, UNP, FDX, JCI, CRWD, IAC, EFA, COIN, ZS, VNQ, CAMT, IYW, VMEO, MRNA, CYBR, PM, STX, GIS, XOM, CVX, IS, SHMP,

SQ, LLY, DOCU, DECK, TTD, SFNC, CRL, GRMN, RH, MPWR, EW, AJG, QCOM, IDXX, TMO, PYPL, ROKU, GOOG, AMZN, TIP, EPAM, WPC, PWR, ZM, HASI, DIS, NVDA, WM, SUB, MUB, ZEN, BX, CMCSA, INTU, ISRG, NFLX, PEP, BDX, BRK.B, CONE, APPS, HON, WMT, PFE, SHW, CDNS, BA, HYD, BIPC, ACN, AMT, CRM, TEAM, VMC, LOGI, TXN, UPS, BC, EMR, TWTR, MCD, BAM, MRVL, TTWO, MELI, OKTA, MCHP, LRCX, GLOB, FROG, RBLX, IWM, IWR, JNJ, PPG, BMY, Reduced Positions: ABT, BWA, FTCH, MRK, ECL, AQUA, FBHS, HD, AAPL, TRP, BRKS, XLV, GOOGL, V, BXMT, GILD, SE, SEDG, BABA, ARCC, TSLX, ZTS, SBAC, TGT, STWD, MAIN, PINS, AXP, AMAT, ADP, VGK, CAT, CLX, VBR, QQQ, AFRM, FCN, VEA, SHY, TCPC, LQD, VIG, VTI, PG, EL, ALK, AMGN, AZN, BLL, CSCO, KO, CL, CMI, DHR, DE, ANTM, FISV, LOW, MFA, NSC, PNC, DGX, RF, SBUX, TSM, URI,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Gartner Inc, Square Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Nike Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Copart Inc, Abbott Laboratories, IAC/InterActiveCorp, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 218 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jag+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,714 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,917 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,779 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 91,144 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 183,914 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 197,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $319.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 56,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $162.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 81,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 1179.33%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $265.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 58,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 3919.35%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $241.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 52,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 1979.36%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $279.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $379.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 66,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 369,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Simmons First National Corp by 799.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.35 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 212,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.