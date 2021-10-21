Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Gartner Inc, Square Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Copart Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Gartner Inc, Square Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Copart Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jag Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Gartner Inc, Square Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Nike Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Copart Inc, Abbott Laboratories, IAC/InterActiveCorp, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 218 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jag+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,714 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,917 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,779 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 91,144 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 183,914 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 197,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $319.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 56,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $162.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 81,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 1179.33%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $265.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 58,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 3919.35%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $241.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 52,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 1979.36%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $279.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $379.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 66,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 369,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Simmons First National Corp by 799.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.35 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 212,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider