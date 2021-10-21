Logo
Nkcfo Llc Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teck Resources, ProShares UltraShort Yen, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc, Corsair Gaming Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nkcfo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teck Resources, ProShares UltraShort Yen, Fiserv Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc, Corsair Gaming Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Cricut Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2021Q3, Nkcfo Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NKCFO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nkcfo+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NKCFO LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,609,000 shares, 28.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,625 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,195 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 220,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,175 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 269,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 216,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort Yen. The purchase prices were between $75 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.684500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 66,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 178,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 343,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 175.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 172.00%. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $599.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $116.73, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $265.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $35.78.

Sold Out: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $65.14.

Sold Out: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Cricut Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $32.54.

Sold Out: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.59.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $24.31 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $29.39.



