Nkcfo Llc Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teck Resources, ProShares UltraShort Yen, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc, Corsair Gaming Inc

New Purchases: GSK, TECK, YCS, FISV, SH, IAU, HIVE, ABNB, COIN, NFLX, JYNT, EXPE, FIGS, QQQ, IEF, SKIN, PRFT, LEVI, VSCO,

GSK, TECK, YCS, FISV, SH, IAU, HIVE, ABNB, COIN, NFLX, JYNT, EXPE, FIGS, QQQ, IEF, SKIN, PRFT, LEVI, VSCO, Added Positions: PSTH, INMD, ALGN, GOOG, LC, AMN, SQ, PGNY, IWM, PLTR, VNQ, CRWD,

PSTH, INMD, ALGN, GOOG, LC, AMN, SQ, PGNY, IWM, PLTR, VNQ, CRWD, Reduced Positions: VTIP, CRSR, PENN, AMRK, ANF, LULU, CYRX,

VTIP, CRSR, PENN, AMRK, ANF, LULU, CYRX, Sold Out: FCX, URBN, RVLV, CRCT, BFLY, NVTA, PLBY, APPS, TTD, GLD, MCS, PINS, ETSY, CAKE, ROKU, AEO, ZYXI, TDOC, ULTA, EFA, FTCH, HZNP, NVCR, TBIO, NEO, GRWG, JOAN, CPNG, NTES, NIU, PAAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teck Resources, ProShares UltraShort Yen, Fiserv Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc, Corsair Gaming Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Cricut Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2021Q3, Nkcfo Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,609,000 shares, 28.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,625 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,195 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 220,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,175 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 269,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 216,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort Yen. The purchase prices were between $75 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.684500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 66,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 178,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 343,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 175.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 172.00%. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $599.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $116.73, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $265.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $35.78.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $65.14.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Cricut Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $32.54.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.59.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $24.31 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $29.39.