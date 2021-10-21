Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Xylem Inc, Marriott International Inc

Added Positions: ISTB, SHYG, IUSV, IXUS,

Reduced Positions: IJR, IUSG, IVV, IVE, USMV, IVLU, IEFA, ACWV,

Sold Out: ITOT, XYL, MAR, HIG, ITT, VWO, LHX, RYN, ONEQ, IJS, FNCL, IAT, XLB, IEZ, BHF, VEC, RYAM, MET, HST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Xylem Inc, Marriott International Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, ITT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 370,479 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 242,387 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,237 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 212,395 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 129,544 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89%

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 370,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $117.23 and $138.03, with an estimated average price of $128.7.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ITT Inc. The sale prices were between $84.67 and $99.48, with an estimated average price of $93.82.