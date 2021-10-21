Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Banner Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Gray Television Inc, Citigroup Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Banner Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Gray Television Inc, Citigroup Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Banner Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, sells Gray Television Inc, Citigroup Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 254 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cascade+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,308 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,718 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 48,323 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
  4. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 35,368 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 17,650 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
New Purchase: Banner Corp (BANR)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Banner Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Gray Television Inc. The sale prices were between $20.42 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.16.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37.

Sold Out: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $45.73 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider