Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Banner Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Gray Television Inc, Citigroup Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BANR, BSV, MINT, USFR, BTZ, SHY, SCHR, SCHZ, VOT, DTM,
- Added Positions: VIAC, AMGN, CTRA, WBA, INTC, PCAR, FDX, NVS, MCHP, LOW, TCHP, CHRW, DLTR, ST, BRK.B, MLR, QCOM, IHI, AMZN, CHKP, BMY, AUDC, MGA, FMS, CSX, CSCO, WGO, ZION,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, DIS, MSFT, JLL, TROW, SEDG, TGT, WSM, EMR, RJF, PSA, GRMN, AAPL, VTI, GILD, INFY, JBL, VBK, DGX, NTR, NUE, TSN, AMAT, SBUX, HON, WELL, ALL, VEA, ZBRA, WFC, SRCL, MET, MDT, JNJ, GIS, EPD, APPF, GOOGL, SNAP, NKE, XOM,
- Sold Out: GTN, C, HLT, NWN, KMI, MTUM, BAC, IVE, USMV, IJK, DD, DOW, SCHF, LRCX, SCHE, SHSP, VEU, SNY, XLV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,308 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,718 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 48,323 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 35,368 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 17,650 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Banner Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Gray Television Inc (GTN)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Gray Television Inc. The sale prices were between $20.42 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.16.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37.Sold Out: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $45.73 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $51.13.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.
