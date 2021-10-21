Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: QQQ, PANW, PGX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, International Business Machines Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 214,530 shares, 30.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 61,160 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.68% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 323,644 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.01% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 49,264 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 236,708 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $377.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 4,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $508.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $453.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 61,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 98,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.