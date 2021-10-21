Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: QQQ, PANW, PGX,
- Added Positions: SPY, VTEB, VEA, WFC, EFA, ROOT,
- Reduced Positions: VB, VCSH, XLE, BRK.B, JPM, IVOL, NVDA, BAC, COF, SCHA, ORCC, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, HBAN, XOM,
- Sold Out: IBM, VWO,
For the details of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 214,530 shares, 30.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 61,160 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.68%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 323,644 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.01%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 49,264 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 236,708 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
Trinity Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $377.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 4,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Trinity Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $508.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Trinity Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Trinity Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $453.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 61,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Trinity Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 98,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Trinity Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Trinity Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trinity Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment