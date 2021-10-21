Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, II-VI Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

- Added Positions: BMY, TXN, IIVI, AVGO, FB, ADBE, DG, GAB, MCR, PPT, CRM, RPG, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VZ, MSFT, ABBV, MKC, T, NEE, CSCO, CVX, CMCSA, JPM, HD, TMUS, AMGN, RTX, PSX, PEP, CVS, WMT, APD, INTC, V, ABT, ABNB, AMZN, GIS, XOM, HON, C, PFE, CL, DE, MCD, SJM, VTA, ITW, MRK, EMR, KMI, GD, CLX, SO, BLK, AWK, HSY,
- Sold Out: BABA, CBRL, FCX, IWM, MU, DD, GE,
For the details of Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+brook+capital+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,204 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,741 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,760 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,249 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 19,228 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 73.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $133.13 and $149.49, with an estimated average price of $140.23.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment