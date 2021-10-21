Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, II-VI Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Added Positions: BMY, TXN, IIVI, AVGO, FB, ADBE, DG, GAB, MCR, PPT, CRM, RPG, MDT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, II-VI Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. owns 111 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,204 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,741 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,760 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,249 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Nike Inc (NKE) - 19,228 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 73.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $133.13 and $149.49, with an estimated average price of $140.23.

Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.