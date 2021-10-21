Logo
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Burlington, VT, based Investment company Hanson & Doremus Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 484 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanson+%26+doremus+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 760,080 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 371,876 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 495,081 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 295,763 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.51%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 286,737 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 85,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $168.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.91 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $149.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $481.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 371,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 194.37%. The purchase prices were between $79.14 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 89,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 295,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 71.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 62.99%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 105.80%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13.

Sold Out: Fanuc Corp (FANUY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Fanuc Corp. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.

Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.48 and $61.9, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hanson & Doremus Investment Management keeps buying
