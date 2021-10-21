Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc

New Purchases: VSGX, SPLK, VGSH, LHCG, ROP, EMQQ, SCHP, INGR, NOW, IEFA, ETHO, CATH, ARKW, EBLU, JEPI, LUMN, SCHV, SCHO, QQQN, VST, ABNB, ANCUF, BYND, CNSWF, ES, FHLC, FUTY, GT, HASI, HPQ, SLQD, IWF, LMT, MDLA, MET, PHO, DEEP, TNL, ADBE, ADT, AMD, ALK, BABA, ALGN, AEP, AMP, AM, AMAT, APTV, ASML, ADSK, AVB, AVY, AYRO, BX, BSX, TOKE, CAH, CF, CLX, CMS, CAG, COR, CSGP, CCI, CMI, DHI, DTE, FANG, DFS, DG, DTM, EA, EQIX, RE, FISV, FLO, GM, ICE, IP, ISRG, PIO, IQV, JAZZ, KMI, LRCX, EL, LEA, LNC, RAMP, MAIN, MTCH, MELI, MCHP, NSA, NFLX, NEA, OGN, PAYX, PNR, SPLV, PFG, PRU, REGN, SPGI, SHOP, KRE, SFIX, TTWO, TMUS, TFC, TSN, VVV, VPL, VT, VGR, VNO, WSO, XSOE, ZTS,

BND, ESGV, BNDX, VEA, VTEB, MRK, AMZN, MUNI, WPP, VWO, BRK.B, SCHF, V, TIP, SBUX, GOOGL, NEE, YUMC, CVS, D, EIX, TMO, DD, XBI, VIG, DIS, MDT, ATVI, IYW, KHC, TPIC, VUG, BKNG, ICLN, IAU, AGG, SLB, VOO, KO, CSX, HON, IEMG, STT, UL, BIIB, BWA, CARR, CMCSA, MJ, FB, IBM, IYF, EFA, EEM, IWD, IWO, IWP, IJH, IJK, IJR, SUB, JNJ, LOW, PM, TGT, UNH, VTWO, VEU, VGT, VTIP, VBR, SNY, MO, AMCX, ADI, BLK, BP, COF, CERN, CI, STZ, DEO, DKS, EBAY, EMN, ECL, EPD, AJG, GPC, HAL, KMB, KLAC, LBRDK, MA, MCD, MS, NSC, OMC, ORCL, OTIS, PH, PYPL, PNC, PRF, PPL, QCOM, CRM, SLYV, SDY, TXN, UBER, UNP, VNQ, VTV, WEC, WFC, ZM, Reduced Positions: GSK, STX, TSM, T, MSFT, SRCL, PBCT, SONY, VTR, PFE, RDS.A, BMY, GLW, COST, DUK, VZ, VOD, WY, WHR, FSLR, HBI, NCR, CAT, SCHW, VLO, FDX, HUM, QRVO, SABR, CSCO, NKE, SYF, UNM, GOOG, AZN, CHE, CME, CBU, GE, OKE, PG, TEVA, TRV, WU, WWW, AAWW, BIDU, C, EMR, ITGR, INTC, IBB, KWEB, SKYW, SON, SPYX, GDX, ABT, AMKR, AAPL, BAX, CVX, CL, DE, EWBC, LLY, GILD, IRM, DGRO, FXI, MDLZ, NOC, NTR, PSX, RSP, SCHR, SHW, BSV, VTI, WPC, WMT, WRE, DGS, AFL, ACN, LNT, ADM, ASTE, ADP, BAC, BCE, COP, ED, DLR, DOW, RDY, ETN, XOM, GS, HSC, ITW, IR, ESGE, EWT, JPM, LH, NGG, NVS, PEP, ROK, SCHZ, TTM, THO, TD, TRP, WTS, MMM, ABBV, ACNB, APD, ALL, AXP, AMGN, BLL, BHB, BDX, CNI, CBRE, CAAS, CTVA, DVN, EQR, EXPD, HD, IDXX, IMO, INTU, IYR, IGSB, PHG, MKSI, MRNA, NUE, NVT, NVDA, PPG, POLY, RMT, SCHE, SNAP, SYK, SYY, TDC, TRI, UPS, VYM, VOT, VBK, WDC, XEL,

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc, Stericycle Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 484 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 760,080 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 371,876 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 495,081 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 295,763 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.51% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 286,737 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 85,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $168.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.91 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $149.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $481.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 371,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 194.37%. The purchase prices were between $79.14 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 89,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 295,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 71.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 62.99%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 105.80%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Fanuc Corp. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.48 and $61.9, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.