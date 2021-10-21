Logo
Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys II-VI Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kingsport, TN, based Investment company Aldebaran Financial Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys II-VI Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aldebaran Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aldebaran+financial+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aldebaran Financial Inc.
  1. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 44,172 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 106,067 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,271 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  4. American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,221 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,795 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2837.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aldebaran Financial Inc..

insider