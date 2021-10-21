Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys II-VI Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: IIVI, SOFI, SOFI, PEP, GOOGL,

Kingsport, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys II-VI Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aldebaran Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 44,172 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 106,067 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,271 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,221 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,795 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2837.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.