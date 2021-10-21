TFG Advisers LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, General Electric Co

New Purchases: RHS, CARR, PFE, SPMD,

RHS, CARR, PFE, SPMD, Added Positions: SRLN, ALGN, ANGL, PFF, GOOGL, AMT, JNJ, NVDA, PG, DNL, PRU, UPS, FAX, WPC, BLK, VO, MDLZ, MAR, LMT, XYL, IJR, ZTS, GIS, ACN, FB, FCT, CAT, BLD, NKE, HLT, DTE, QCOM, CRM, SLY, DIS, SCL, CHI, CSCO, CHY, DEM, BSV, CNI, VB, VWO, OEF, FYX, NFLX, TIP, PID, TDIV, LIN, AGG, FDX, LULU, EFA, FATE, IBM, ITW, FVD, VBK, IDV, VMC, PCEF, DFE, NLY, QQQ, SBUX, SPEM, RTX, DSL, RCS, HYS, MINT, HACK,

SRLN, ALGN, ANGL, PFF, GOOGL, AMT, JNJ, NVDA, PG, DNL, PRU, UPS, FAX, WPC, BLK, VO, MDLZ, MAR, LMT, XYL, IJR, ZTS, GIS, ACN, FB, FCT, CAT, BLD, NKE, HLT, DTE, QCOM, CRM, SLY, DIS, SCL, CHI, CSCO, CHY, DEM, BSV, CNI, VB, VWO, OEF, FYX, NFLX, TIP, PID, TDIV, LIN, AGG, FDX, LULU, EFA, FATE, IBM, ITW, FVD, VBK, IDV, VMC, PCEF, DFE, NLY, QQQ, SBUX, SPEM, RTX, DSL, RCS, HYS, MINT, HACK, Reduced Positions: T, INTC, D, CVX, PCY, VZ, BNDX, GILD, SO, PM, IEI, SPY, SDIV, LMBS, VBR, ED, V, TEI, IJK, BOND, IVV, IEF, FXH, DD, CSX, CSQ,

T, INTC, D, CVX, PCY, VZ, BNDX, GILD, SO, PM, IEI, SPY, SDIV, LMBS, VBR, ED, V, TEI, IJK, BOND, IVV, IEF, FXH, DD, CSX, CSQ, Sold Out: BMY, GE, DTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, General Electric Co, DT Midstream Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFG Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q3, TFG Advisers LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,033 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,516 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,761 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 28,121 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 33,039 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $154.04 and $163.21, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $156.185900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.83 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 199.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $599.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

TFG Advisers LLC sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.