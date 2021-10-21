Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Analog Devices Inc, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Sells , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: ADI, PAWZ, FBND, PAYC, O, BX, TTE, NXTG, IHDG, CRM, ARCC, ED, PAVE, DDOG, RFI, VRTX, NFLX, PAVM, PDSB, STPZ, BCEI, BCEI, FB, EBAY, FXH, GABC, SCHG, DOX, CALM, C, CTXS, IPAY, PGX, MDB, NCBS, OCSL, SNDR, XLY, WLTW, GOOG, AZPN, BLMN, CACI, CLPT, COST, CCI, CYBR, HTGC, MTUM, PNW, UTG, XLK, XLSR, TTD, TJX, DNL, BDX, CNI, UTF, DE, DOCU, EXC, FSMB, ITW, DWAS, LLY, NSC, OKTA, NOW, SPEM, SPDW, FISR, TSCO, UPST, VLO, VWO, MMM, ADBE, AB, ARKW, KO, FFA, EEM, HYG, ICLN, J, MSI, NDSN, ON, PLTR, PEP, SEB, XLP, SPSB, SPSM, STWD, TGTX, VCSH, AXP, NET, RNP, DIAL, CMI, DHI, DMTK, EDIT, FIXD, GRX, IJH, IUSG, IYR, MUB, MAR, ONCT, ORCC, QCOM, SAP, XHE, SPOT, STAG, SU, TMUS, VXUS, BABA, VALQ, AMAT, BCTX, CCJ, CAMT, CNP, CMCSA, COO, DSL, FNY, F, FLGT, INMD, INTU, ISRG, JQUA, KRP, KNSL, MIDD, MSEX, MRNA, NAZ, PAGS, PCI, MUNI, IGHG, RADA, XLV, TSLX, TXN, TSN, UPS, MGK, VRSK, ACN, BEP, BC, CP, CSWC, CELH, CWEN.A, FOF, RQI, CRSP, DHR, DKNG, EW, FDUS, FBT, MCEF, FVD, FISV, GILD, DNA, PAC, HOLX, XMMO, PNQI, IJT, IVE, IEFA, DGRO, KZIA, LXP, LOW, LULU, MAIN, MRVL, MPW, MKSI, NDAQ, NICE, NTR, PTC, LUV, DIA, SPYV, SPMD, STOR, TDOC, TM, VCIF, WM, ZTS, ZS, AMN, ADM, ACA, ARKG, AUPH, ADP, GOLD, BIIB, BRSP, BWXT, CVX, CINR, CPNG, CRIS, DCP, DUK, DT, ESTC, FYC, FVRR, FCX, GNRC, LIT, GMED, HEES, BTO, ICL, IIPR, PDBC, SPLV, IEMG, IXN, IYF, IYW, EFV, IWL, IGRO, KR, LRCX, LPTX, MGA, MELI, MGEE, MS, JPS, JPC, OLN, OKE, ORLY, PFLT, CSM, RBLX, ROK, ROKU, SWM, SRE, SWAV, SOFI, SOFI, SO, TWN, TFSL, TPVG, U, VIG, WEC, WHR, RESE, WIX, YUM, Z, ACMR, ADX, AGNC, ABNB, AKAM, ALK, AWF, ASYS, APPF, ARKK, AUTL, AVTR, CDMO, BHP, BKH, FRA, BP, AVGO, BRMK, BEPC, CEI, CAH, CARR, CDW, CF, ECOM, CHKP, CIEN, CLW, CGNX, COR, CTVA, CRVS, CRH, CSX, CTO, DAL, DRE, DD, EFT, ENB, ET, EQIX, EQX, PFFA, ETSY, XGN, EXEL, FICO, FSLY, AG, FTGC, FXL, FPXI, QCLN, KNG, FAD, FE, FLO, FLS, GDV, GE, GIS, PFFD, BUG, GTIP, GS, GRWG, HCSG, HTA, HMC, HZNP, HSBC, ILPT, INFU, NOTV, INSP, INTT, PZA, PCEF, KBWB, SPHD, PBTP, SPHQ, PFM, PSJ, DJD, IOVA, IRIX, IRBT, EWJ, FM, SLV, IWP, IXC, IYE, IYH, EFG, PFF, INDY, USMV, GOVT, INDA, IXUS, VLUE, SMLF, TECB, ISDR, JPIN, VNLA, KEY, KEX, LAKE, LOB, L, LOGI, LTC, MMP, MDU, MSTR, MNR, MYOV, NRZ, NKE, NVO, NEA, JQC, JFR, OFS, OLP, OPRX, ORA, COWZ, PANW, PEGA, PKI, PSX, DOC, PDI, PINS, PNC, PDEX, PLD, UCO, PRU, PEG, QS, IPO, RSG, RVLV, SBRA, SCHW, XLB, XLC, SI, SIX, SPTN, FEU, GWX, RWR, KBE, SPIP, SPLB, HYMB, FLRN, SPTS, SGDM, SLF, TTWO, TENB, THC, TSEM, TRNS, TREX, TRN, TWLO, TWTR, UNP, USO, USB, GDX, REMX, VTV, VNQ, MGC, VOX, VNOM, JOET, WFC, WMB, DLN, HEDJ, EUDG, AGGY, WDAY, XEL, YETI, ZBH, ME, DDD, AOD, ACU, ATNM, ATVI, ADAP, VICE, AFMD, LNT, ALLO, ALLT, ALL, ALXO, AMOV, AOUT, ANAB, APEN, APTO, MT, ARKQ, PRNT, ARKF, ASLN, AZN, ASUR, AVNW, AXSM, BLL, BYND, BIGC, BLFS, BTAI, BKTI, BGT, BLK, BWA, BSX, BAM, BFLY, CGC, CAPR, CDNA, CCL, CUK, CASI, CBIO, CSBR, CHTR, CKPT, CHEF, CHGG, CMRX, CMG, CB, CI, CWEN, CLVS, CDXS, LDP, COIN, CL, CMA, CMC, CGEN, CAG, TCS, CYCN, CTSO, XRAY, DXCM, DGII, DLR, DBL, DOCS, ENBL, ENPH, HACK, EPM, EXAS, FTCH, FDX, FDIS, CIBR, FDNI, IFV, FTXL, FTXR, SDVY, ROBT, DFP, FFC, FLR, FSTX, FUBO, GNE, GILT, GPN, HERO, GTE, HBIO, HCAT, HXL, HEXO, HST, HPQ, HUBS, HUN, HYFM, ICLR, IDXX, IPA, INFI, NGVT, IBM, PSMB, BAB, KBWR, VRP, PEJ, RFG, NVTA, IRDM, IAU, EWI, EWT, EWZ, EWW, EWQ, EWP, EWY, EZA, EEMS, EEMV, PICK, IJJ, IWO, IWR, ICF, IBB, EWU, TLT, SOXX, IAI, ITB, IEO, MBB, CMF, HDV, EFAV, ICSH, IRBO, IDNA, ISR, ISPC, ITI, JMUB, JEPI, KLAC, LVS, LDOS, LMAT, LGIH, LGVN, LPLA, LUNA, MRO, MXL, MKC, MREO, VIVO, MXF, MVIS, MITK, MODN, MNTS, MCRI, NGG, NNI, NEO, NEPH, NIO, NWN, NCLH, NVMI, NVAX, NVEC, OSBC, OPRA, SRVR, PACB, PAR, PKE, PAYX, PDFS, PHIO, PIRS, PCN, PTY, PJT, PLUG, POOL, PWFL, ONLN, PTRA, PRLB, PSTG, QRVO, QTRX, QSI, RMBS, RPD, RDFN, RSSS, RVP, RNG, HOOD, SAIL, SRPT, SCHO, SCHR, SEEL, XLU, XLE, XLF, XLI, SMLR, SENS, SNT, S, S, SRG, SBSW, SLAB, BLCN, SWKS, SWBI, SONY, SLYG, XNTK, XBI, XOP, XSD, BIL, SPTL, SPAB, EBND, LGLV, SRLN, ULST, STEM, STM, SSYS, RUN, SURF, STRO, SYBX, SNPS, SYY, TPR, TELA, TDY, BARK, TPIC, TDG, TRIL, TFC, TNP, TYME, UBER, UFPT, UGI, UAA, UL, UTHR, OLED, UPWK, VLON, SMH, ITM, IDX, PFXF, BSV, VBK, VOE, VT, VGLT, VONG, VBLT, VEEV, VCYT, VERU, VIAC, VRAY, SPCE, VNRX, VUZI, WBA, W, WEBR, WEN, WAL, WU, DXJ, DON, WKHS, ZM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Paycom Software Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Meritage Homes Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. owns 978 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 33,765 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,315 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 75,085 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,574 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 77,257 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 19,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 38,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $533.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 548.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 85.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $119.12, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $118.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.86 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5. The stock is now traded at around $121.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115, with an estimated average price of $102.97.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.25 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.56.