Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Analog Devices Inc, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Sells , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Analog Devices Inc, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Paycom Software Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells , First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Meritage Homes Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. owns 978 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+clarity+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 33,765 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,315 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  3. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 75,085 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,574 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  5. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 77,257 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 19,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 38,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $533.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 548.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 85.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $119.12, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $118.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.86 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5. The stock is now traded at around $121.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26.

Sold Out: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115, with an estimated average price of $102.97.

Sold Out: (MFNC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.25 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Author's Avatar

insider