Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Buys Direxion Work From Home ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Lumentum Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ellis Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Direxion Work From Home ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Ford Motor Co, BorgWarner Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Lumentum Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC owns 765 stocks with a total value of $395 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellis+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 199,417 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 56,288 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,883 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24%
  4. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 588,372 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  5. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 134,073 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
New Purchase: Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Work From Home ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.3 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $76.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 46,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SNSR)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $36.95. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $54.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.734500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 15871.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 49,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1611.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 123,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 640.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Callon Petroleum Co by 129.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 3587.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.9.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Community Bank System Inc (CBU)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Community Bank System Inc. The sale prices were between $65.53 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $71.79.

Sold Out: NewMarket Corp (NEU)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $300.3 and $349.73, with an estimated average price of $327.8.

Sold Out: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $25.06 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $27.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ellis Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying

