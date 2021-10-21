Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Buys Direxion Work From Home ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Lumentum Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

New Purchases: WFH, JEPI, SNSR, CPRI, IHAK, XSOE, ATMP, HTEC, DBRG, QTUM, MOON, IAU, NERD, PAWZ, SPFF, HERO, IEMG, IBDD, BBH, QEMM, FDLO, FDVV, IBDU, PNW, IDNA, IECS, VSGX, NFJ, RFG, PKB, SMLV, PAVE, IUSB, KEMQ, ESG, FIDU, FMAT, FQAL, HDRO, IBBJ, DOCS, FCOR, UVXY, PUBM, FEZ, HOOD, DIDI, DVAX, VFL, OGN, BSRR, OXY, JRS, NYCB, MMAT, XWEB, SWK, TSLA, UPST, DRI, CHPT, CHPT, MGV, AIO, DMB, WEBR, SBI, ADM, SUSL, CTEC, DRIV, GRWG, ROAM, HSBC, HBAN, QLC, PSMG, RWL, IQDF, IQDE, YOLO, FSMD, MSI, XJR, HYDB, FENY, FSTA, EWC, EFV, VEGI, FDRR, LVHD, MBWM, XYLD, HIE,

WFH, JEPI, SNSR, CPRI, IHAK, XSOE, ATMP, HTEC, DBRG, QTUM, MOON, IAU, NERD, PAWZ, SPFF, HERO, IEMG, IBDD, BBH, QEMM, FDLO, FDVV, IBDU, PNW, IDNA, IECS, VSGX, NFJ, RFG, PKB, SMLV, PAVE, IUSB, KEMQ, ESG, FIDU, FMAT, FQAL, HDRO, IBBJ, DOCS, FCOR, UVXY, PUBM, FEZ, HOOD, DIDI, DVAX, VFL, OGN, BSRR, OXY, JRS, NYCB, MMAT, XWEB, SWK, TSLA, UPST, DRI, CHPT, CHPT, MGV, AIO, DMB, WEBR, SBI, ADM, SUSL, CTEC, DRIV, GRWG, ROAM, HSBC, HBAN, QLC, PSMG, RWL, IQDF, IQDE, YOLO, FSMD, MSI, XJR, HYDB, FENY, FSTA, EWC, EFV, VEGI, FDRR, LVHD, MBWM, XYLD, HIE, Added Positions: DVN, F, AAPL, BWA, CPE, PHM, STIP, IXN, XLF, SPY, HACK, KWEB, ICSH, DVY, BLK, CIBR, JAZZ, SMH, VOO, AMZN, IJH, IJS, IJR, ADI, SHY, IEFA, IWD, IJJ, TIP, LMT, MGA, XRT, FB, BOTZ, XLV, IWB, IWF, IYR, JETS, MSOS, AFL, AMLP, BBY, BXMT, CAG, FAS, TNA, DIS, EMQQ, XOM, GER, QQQJ, IGLB, ICF, DGRO, IYY, LQD, IWC, MUB, IWS, IVE, IHI, MRK, MSFT, NMIH, XHB, TMO, XLU, WMB, AMD, AMGN, BK, BHK, HYT, BGT, BIT, BFK, BLE, MUI, MVT, MVF, MYD, BSTZ, BUI, LEO, BA, BP, BTI, CTT, CVX, KO, UTF, RQI, COP, XLY, CVS, DEX, DSL, DBL, ETJ, EVT, ETW, ENB, ET, EXAS, FUTY, FDN, GDV, FINX, GPM, HAL, HPS, HTD, IBM, VMO, PGX, TLH, HDV, IEV, IXC, GSG, IDV, IYE, IYH, IYT, IDU, JPM, LLY, MAIN, MFC, MPW, MCR, MMT, NWE, NEA, NMZ, QQQX, JPT, NVDA, OLN, OUSA, PSX, PCI, PFN, PML, UPRO, PMO, KWR, O, SCHP, SHAK, GLD, SPTL, SPIP, SUN, TDOC, EMF, TEVA, TUP, TWO, ANGL, VTIP, IGD, WRE, DGRW,

DVN, F, AAPL, BWA, CPE, PHM, STIP, IXN, XLF, SPY, HACK, KWEB, ICSH, DVY, BLK, CIBR, JAZZ, SMH, VOO, AMZN, IJH, IJS, IJR, ADI, SHY, IEFA, IWD, IJJ, TIP, LMT, MGA, XRT, FB, BOTZ, XLV, IWB, IWF, IYR, JETS, MSOS, AFL, AMLP, BBY, BXMT, CAG, FAS, TNA, DIS, EMQQ, XOM, GER, QQQJ, IGLB, ICF, DGRO, IYY, LQD, IWC, MUB, IWS, IVE, IHI, MRK, MSFT, NMIH, XHB, TMO, XLU, WMB, AMD, AMGN, BK, BHK, HYT, BGT, BIT, BFK, BLE, MUI, MVT, MVF, MYD, BSTZ, BUI, LEO, BA, BP, BTI, CTT, CVX, KO, UTF, RQI, COP, XLY, CVS, DEX, DSL, DBL, ETJ, EVT, ETW, ENB, ET, EXAS, FUTY, FDN, GDV, FINX, GPM, HAL, HPS, HTD, IBM, VMO, PGX, TLH, HDV, IEV, IXC, GSG, IDV, IYE, IYH, IYT, IDU, JPM, LLY, MAIN, MFC, MPW, MCR, MMT, NWE, NEA, NMZ, QQQX, JPT, NVDA, OLN, OUSA, PSX, PCI, PFN, PML, UPRO, PMO, KWR, O, SCHP, SHAK, GLD, SPTL, SPIP, SUN, TDOC, EMF, TEVA, TUP, TWO, ANGL, VTIP, IGD, WRE, DGRW, Reduced Positions: SPLV, LITE, EEMV, VZ, QQQ, CARR, T, DOW, XLK, LEMB, USMV, ABT, PPA, MCHI, DAL, XLP, PG, VCSH, BRK.B, XLB, IYK, IWM, PM, SYY, IVV, CWB, RTX, MBB, JKF, PPL, EFAV, EEM, UGI, AMT, BND, VCIT, CL, COST, VWO, DD, WTRG, UNH, FSK, UNP, VEA, VFH, SNY, VMBS, VGSH, PFE, TWTR, NZF, WBA, NVG, DES, GIS, BABA, MO, AMSWA, APLE, BAX, BVS, CPB, RFI, CSX, DHR, MJ, FISV, GE, MDT, HUM, XLI, QAI, IUSV, ESML, FLOT, INDA, SMIN, PFF, IWP, KMI, MA,

SPLV, LITE, EEMV, VZ, QQQ, CARR, T, DOW, XLK, LEMB, USMV, ABT, PPA, MCHI, DAL, XLP, PG, VCSH, BRK.B, XLB, IYK, IWM, PM, SYY, IVV, CWB, RTX, MBB, JKF, PPL, EFAV, EEM, UGI, AMT, BND, VCIT, CL, COST, VWO, DD, WTRG, UNH, FSK, UNP, VEA, VFH, SNY, VMBS, VGSH, PFE, TWTR, NZF, WBA, NVG, DES, GIS, BABA, MO, AMSWA, APLE, BAX, BVS, CPB, RFI, CSX, DHR, MJ, FISV, GE, MDT, HUM, XLI, QAI, IUSV, ESML, FLOT, INDA, SMIN, PFF, IWP, KMI, MA, Sold Out: 6CL0, MIE, MXIM, CBU, NEU, LULU, TRN, SCHO, PEY, REMX, MDIV, TFI, KBA, BOND, CCIV, SNOW, NCNO, NET, MNRL, PINS, MRNA, CRSP, MCRB, BPY, AMBA, FRA, DGX, BHP, RF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Direxion Work From Home ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Ford Motor Co, BorgWarner Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Lumentum Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC owns 765 stocks with a total value of $395 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellis+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 199,417 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 56,288 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,883 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24% Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 588,372 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 134,073 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Work From Home ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.3 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $76.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 46,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $36.95. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $54.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.734500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 15871.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 49,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1611.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 123,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 640.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Callon Petroleum Co by 129.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 3587.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.9.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Community Bank System Inc. The sale prices were between $65.53 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $71.79.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $300.3 and $349.73, with an estimated average price of $327.8.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $25.06 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $27.61.