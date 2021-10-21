Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Apple Inc, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: PSLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Apple Inc, sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 361,584 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 175,956 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 373,925 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 350,676 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 133,477 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 357,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.