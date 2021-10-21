Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Apple Inc, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: PSLV,
- Added Positions: MTUM, EMGF, SPLV, VFQY, IMTM, EFAV, XSMO, XSLV, AAPL, IVLU, QUAL, IQLT, SPVU, SPY, IEFA, DIA, MN, PFE, SPTM, STZ,
- Reduced Positions: BNL, VFVA, VV, RPV, VO, VEU, RZV, SCHF, IEMG, IJH, BSV, VEA, VB, VWO, IVV, SCHE, VNQ,
- Sold Out: SLV, BND, GPN, GRA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.
- Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 361,584 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 175,956 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 373,925 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 350,676 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 133,477 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 357,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.
