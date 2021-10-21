Defined Wealth Management, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: STX,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IXN, IDEV, IVV, VIG, FIXD, LQD, SPEM, SPY, SLY, UNH, BNDX, SHY, JNK, EMB, FDN, VTV, MSI, LHX, VEA, NOC, AMZN, VTI, VBK, EFAV, HON, VOT, BIIB, MLM, TXN, SCHW, RTX, COP, TJX,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, IJR, FC, USMV,
- Sold Out: FTCS, EMQQ, T, NXPI,
For the details of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/defined+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,127 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,600 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.49%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 41,294 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,469 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 30,087 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
Defined Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $377.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 504.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 41,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 63,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment