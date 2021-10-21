Defined Wealth Management, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Defined Wealth Management, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Defined Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defined Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Defined Wealth Management, Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/defined+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,127 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,600 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.49%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 41,294 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,469 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 30,087 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $377.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 504.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 41,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 63,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider