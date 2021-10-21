Defined Wealth Management, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: STX,

STX, Added Positions: QQQ, IXN, IDEV, IVV, VIG, FIXD, LQD, SPEM, SPY, SLY, UNH, BNDX, SHY, JNK, EMB, FDN, VTV, MSI, LHX, VEA, NOC, AMZN, VTI, VBK, EFAV, HON, VOT, BIIB, MLM, TXN, SCHW, RTX, COP, TJX,

QQQ, IXN, IDEV, IVV, VIG, FIXD, LQD, SPEM, SPY, SLY, UNH, BNDX, SHY, JNK, EMB, FDN, VTV, MSI, LHX, VEA, NOC, AMZN, VTI, VBK, EFAV, HON, VOT, BIIB, MLM, TXN, SCHW, RTX, COP, TJX, Reduced Positions: IEFA, IJR, FC, USMV,

IEFA, IJR, FC, USMV, Sold Out: FTCS, EMQQ, T, NXPI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defined Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Defined Wealth Management, Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,127 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,600 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.49% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 41,294 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,469 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 30,087 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

Defined Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $377.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 504.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 41,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 63,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.