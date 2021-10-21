Red Wave Investments LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Quantum-Si Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp

- New Purchases: DFAC, DFAX, QSI, TMO,
- Added Positions: LQD, VTI, BNDX, VV, VO, SPEM, MUB, VNQ, SPDW, PCY, PG, SO, NVO, ACN, CSX, WM,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, BRK.B, VUG, BSV, COST, ICSH, T, BA, PNC, NFLX, LMT, AMAT, GOOG, PYPL,
- Sold Out: MU, APD, TWST,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 147,830 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 216,375 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 149,741 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 219,077 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 52,346 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 305,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 63,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Quantum-Si Inc (QSI)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Quantum-Si Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $608.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.
