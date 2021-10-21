Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Intuit Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rheos Capital Works Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Intuit Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Intel Corp, sells Bilibili Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rheos Capital Works Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Rheos Capital Works Inc. owns 109 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rheos+capital+works+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rheos Capital Works Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 429,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 270,700 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 287,600 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 259,300 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
  5. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 320,500 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $300.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.69 and $104.61, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 175,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 206,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 151,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 144.50%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $578.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 87.43%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 222,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 474,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Service Corp International (SCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Service Corp International by 172.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 123.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 271,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $124.24 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $133.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $208.95 and $231.63, with an estimated average price of $221.79.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64.

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.86 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $14.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rheos Capital Works Inc.. Also check out:

1. Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rheos Capital Works Inc. keeps buying
