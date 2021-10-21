Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Intuit Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: COIN, YETI, INTC, MU, DAL, MTZ, MCHP, ON, PXD, XYL, GT, HSY, DAR, LOB, CFX, AMRC, BAMR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Intuit Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Intel Corp, sells Bilibili Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rheos Capital Works Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Rheos Capital Works Inc. owns 109 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rheos+capital+works+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 429,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 270,700 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 287,600 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 259,300 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 320,500 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $300.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.69 and $104.61, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 175,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 206,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 151,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 144.50%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $578.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 87.43%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 222,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 474,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Service Corp International by 172.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 123.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 271,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $124.24 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $133.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $208.95 and $231.63, with an estimated average price of $221.79.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.86 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $14.69.