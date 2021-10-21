S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Agilent

- New Purchases: BSCN, BSCP, BSCO, BSJM, BSJO, BSJN, BSJP, CLX, DHI, WM, DKS, LOW, CRSR, GEO, CBRE, AMAT, MS, UXIN, IBIO,
- Added Positions: V, APD, JNJ, VLO, D, DD, BSCM, NEE, BUD, INTC, LMT, AMZN, VIG, CL, ABBV, MMM, IJR, MDT, IFF, LIN, EMR, CSCO, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: JLL, A, BRK.B, CDNS, COST, SO, GOOGL, FB, MOAT, MSFT, AAPL, UNH, USB, CTVA, PEP, ENB, MA, IBM, ECL, XYL, SBUX, SCHB, TMO, JPM, SCHX, HON, ADP, EQIX, GD, RTX, CVS,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BSJL, MRK, DUK, XOM, LLY, BMY, VZ, F,
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 613,470 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%
- Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 588,678 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) - 572,436 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 566,792 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,693 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 588,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 572,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 566,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $23.15. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 205,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 175,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 173,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 181.03%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 14,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 425.57%. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $293.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 79,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 483.41%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 66,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 136.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 25,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.99.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC.
