Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Momentive Global Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Momentive Global Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GXO Logistics Inc, Momentive Global Inc, General Electric Co, Tencent Holdings, Comcast Corp, sells Momentive Global Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, AT&T Inc, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/douglas+lane+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,358,700 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 613,671 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 759,893 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 809,332 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 1,301,214 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 690,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,426,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 200,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 118,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $42.04 and $52.65, with an estimated average price of $47.32. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.