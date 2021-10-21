Logo
Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Sells WW International Inc, Casey's General Stores Inc, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zurich, V8, based Investment company Bellecapital International Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells WW International Inc, Casey's General Stores Inc, Starbucks Corp, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellecapital International Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Bellecapital International Ltd. owns 183 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bellecapital International Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellecapital+international+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bellecapital International Ltd.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,426 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,482 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  3. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 124,450 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,722 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,985 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 118,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 100,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 98,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $23.15. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 63,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 53,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 47,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 98.62%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 111.42%. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $180.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: WW International Inc (WW)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $18.25 and $36.76, with an estimated average price of $26.25.

Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $187.04 and $208, with an estimated average price of $196.3.

Sold Out: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $68.46 and $86.25, with an estimated average price of $75.74.

Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bellecapital International Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Bellecapital International Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bellecapital International Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bellecapital International Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bellecapital International Ltd. keeps buying

