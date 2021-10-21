Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys Ternium SA, AgileThought Inc, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Vale SA, SPDR S&P China ETF

New Purchases: TX, AGIL, IEV, CIB, TGS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ternium SA, AgileThought Inc, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, iShares Europe ETF, BanColombia SA, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Vale SA, SPDR S&P China ETF, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos. As of 2021Q3, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owns 43 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 16,114 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.66% Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 1,173,623 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9% Vale SA (VALE) - 1,482,820 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 1,381,578 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) - 1,128,527 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 46,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in AgileThought Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 117,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in iShares Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.85 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $5.57, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.54 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 81,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $48.46, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $108.07 and $131.38, with an estimated average price of $117.11.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2.