American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Discovery Inc, Sells

- New Purchases: HE, FE, DISCA, BIDU, BABA, VNET, CZR, SO, FTAI, HPP, DB, NEE, AMT, DBRG, CD, SWCH, GDS, IIPR, ARE, INVH, EQIX, MGM, CCI, CSGP, EXR, NSA, SBAC, DS, AMH, LSI, PLD, REXR, TRNO,
- Added Positions: RDS.A, FDX, IBM, PFE, PCG, GE, SRE, PNW, VIAC, DUK, XOM, C, INTC, EIX, TFC, WBA, CMCSA, KO, WYNN,
- Sold Out: ALXN,
For the details of American Assets Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+assets+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Assets Investment Management, LLC
- American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,455,336 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 737,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $45.19, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $180.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VNET Group Inc (VNET)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in VNET Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 106,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Assets Investment Management, LLC.
