American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Discovery Inc, Sells

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Discovery Inc, Sells

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company American Assets Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Discovery Inc, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, American Assets Investment Management, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $807 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Assets Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+assets+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Assets Investment Management, LLC
  1. American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,455,336 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 737,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $45.19, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $180.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VNET Group Inc (VNET)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in VNET Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 106,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Assets Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Assets Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider