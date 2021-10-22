Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC Buys Manitowoc Co Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: MTW, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Manitowoc Co Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 278,704 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 384,684 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ) - 353,506 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 353,794 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,529 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 22.98%. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC still held 90,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 32.99%. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC still held 5,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.