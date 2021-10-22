Lake Point Wealth Management Buys General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, Public Storage, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

- New Purchases: GE, PSA, AFG, KBE, NEM, SBLK, AMC, VVNT, VNDA, UAL, TLRY, TLRY, REI, QDEL, PLTK, OPTT, DIAX, MSGE, USMV, XSLV, XMLV, HIVE, HGLB, HESM, GHG, FNF, XELA, COLL, BCC, BBDC, ASAN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lake Point Wealth Management
- Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL) - 3,469,987 shares, 32.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,118,056 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 641,627 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 420,889 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 221,678 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $322.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.96 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 217 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)
Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 206.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.28 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $74.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 153 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $608.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15.Sold Out: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27.Reduced: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)
Lake Point Wealth Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 72.86%. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Lake Point Wealth Management still held 641 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Lake Point Wealth Management reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.01%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Lake Point Wealth Management still held 460 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Lake Point Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 30.44%. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lake Point Wealth Management still held 971 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Lake Point Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.76%. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lake Point Wealth Management still held 1,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.
