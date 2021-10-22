Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lake Point Wealth Management Buys General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, Public Storage, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lake Point Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, Public Storage, McDonald's Corp, Newmont Corp, sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Point Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Lake Point Wealth Management owns 445 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lake Point Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lake+point+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lake Point Wealth Management
  1. Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL) - 3,469,987 shares, 32.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
  2. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,118,056 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  3. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 641,627 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  4. iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 420,889 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 221,678 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $322.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.96 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

Lake Point Wealth Management initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 206.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.28 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $74.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $608.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Lake Point Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Sold Out: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Lake Point Wealth Management sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27.

Reduced: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 72.86%. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Lake Point Wealth Management still held 641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.01%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Lake Point Wealth Management still held 460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 30.44%. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lake Point Wealth Management still held 971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.76%. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lake Point Wealth Management still held 1,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.



