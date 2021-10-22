Logo
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winston Salem, NC, based Investment company Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells McDonald's Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, 3M Co, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 367,072 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 406,351 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,201,395 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 452,801 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  5. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 270,054 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%
New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.69 and $95.33, with an estimated average price of $89.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 287,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 125.37%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 156,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 49,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 75,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $197.31 and $210.6, with an estimated average price of $205.05. The stock is now traded at around $211.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC.

