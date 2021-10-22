Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: TFLO, DFAC, RJF, SAN,

Winston Salem, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells McDonald's Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, 3M Co, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 367,072 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 406,351 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,201,395 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 452,801 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 270,054 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.69 and $95.33, with an estimated average price of $89.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 287,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 125.37%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 156,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 49,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 75,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $197.31 and $210.6, with an estimated average price of $205.05. The stock is now traded at around $211.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13.