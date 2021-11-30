Lifeist Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness, today provided a corporate update including on its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”).



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Lifeist’s AGM was held on Tuesday November 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET at the DoubleTree Toronto Downtown Hotel. Shareholders approved the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Company’s auditors, the ratification of the Company’s amended and restated stock option plan, and the re-election of four directors, namely Mr. Branden Spikes as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Baran Dilaver, Mr. Laurens Feenstra and Mr. Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist, as well electing a new member, Ms. Barbara Boyd. Ms. Boyd is an accomplished global finance executive bringing more than 35 years of senior leadership experience with Diageo Plc, Pepsi Beverages Company and KPMG, where she proved adept at building and sustaining revenue and profit growth through innovation, new categories and consumer experiences.

The matters passed on at the AGM are fully described in the Management Information Circular, which is available on the Company’s website and under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Upon completion of the formal items of the AGM’s agenda, Mr. Morim provided a general corporate update, including:

the Company’s name change and evolution to wellness: expanding the total addressable market with the recent launch of a new biosciences and consumer wellness company Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) Mikra’s recently-announced collaboration with six-time MLB All-Star Jose Bautista, who is also joining the Company as an advisor and has made a direct equity investment in Lifeist Mikra’s upcoming first product seeks to become one of the world’s most potent bioactive compounds targeting cellular stress

the Company’s Canadian cannabis portfolio: Lifeist’s cannabis business being distinguishable from both growers facing large inventory write downs and facility closures, and retailers facing a pricing race to the bottom CannMart Inc.’s (“CannMart”) growing business-to-business offering acting as intermediary for Canadian LPs and brands, including craft growers, and recreational consumers acknowledgement of the earlier delays faced at CannMart Labs Inc. (“Labs”), confirmation of commercialization of the first 2.0 consumer-focused products under in-house “Roilty” brand, and plans to increase and diversify the range of high-margin Roilty products to be produced at Labs

the Company’s other portfolio assets: Australian Vaporizers, showing strong growth and emerging profitability this year as one of the country’s largest online suppliers of hardware and accessories Findify, the Company’s SaaS business, which is one of the world’s leading product search and discovery platforms, once again included by Shopify on its annual list of top certified apps by featuring it in the 2021 Shopify Plus Certified App Program.





Following the Company update, Mr. Morim answered a number of questions from shareholders attending in person and on-line as well as questions submitted by shareholders prior to the AGM. The Company wishes to put on record its gratitude to all shareholders that participated and confirm its commitment to deliver a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology and increase shareholder value as a result.

Share Issuance Related to CannMart Labs

Lifeist intends to issue an aggregate of 2,830,882 common shares (issued at a deemed price of $0.0952, which is equal to the seven-day volume weighted average), without a hold period, as payment of the fourth tranche of the remaining base purchase price to the vendors under the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in Labs first announced on November 18, 2020. The issuance is considered to be a shares for debt transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and remains subject to TSX-V approval.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist is a portfolio of wellness companies leveraging advancements in science and technology to enable individuals to find their personalized path to wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational sales to Canadian provincial government control boards and the CannMart.com marketplace which provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of cannabis products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and its U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health and recovery.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

www. cannmart.com

www.everyonedoesit.co.uk

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

www.wearemikra.com

Contacts

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Meni Morim, CEO

Matt Chesler, CFA, Investor Relations

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: [email protected]

