Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to ‘G' shares in a subsidiary company.

The company also wishes to announce that on or around the 19 November, 1,329,111 Common Shares were cancelled in return for the cancellation of a loan.

Following admission and cancellation, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 364,962,152 ordinary shares. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, following admission, this figure of 364,962,152 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells

Chief Executive Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

