CORRECTING and REPLACING CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Second paragraph of release dated December 3, 2021, should read: The lawsuit alleges that... (instead of The complaint, filed on January 5, 2021, alleges that...)

The updated release reads:

CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. ON BEHALF OF LONG-TERM STOCKHOLDERS AND ENCOURAGES INVESTORS TO CONTACT THE FIRM

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Cassava Sciences on August 27, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Cassava Sciences have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims for simufilam’s efficacy had been overstated; (ii) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences’ claims for simufilam’s efficacy were biased; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences’ business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Cassava Sciences, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

