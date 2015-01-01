Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against the following Companies for violations of federal securities laws.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)
Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)
Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL)

There is no cost or obligation to you. If you are interested in learning more about any of the following investigations, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 21, 2021, Summit disclosed that it "received feedback from the United States Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') that the FDA does not agree with the change to the primary endpoint that Summit proposed and has subsequently implemented in its ongoing Phase III Ri-CoDIFy studies when combining the studies."

[click here to join this action]

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, LifeStance released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial results, reporting a net loss of $70 million. Just two months ago, on or about June 10, 2021, LifeStance sold about 40 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $18 a share, raising nearly $720 million in new capital. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted; on December 3, 2021, the stock closed at $8.67.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

[Click here to join this action]

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)

On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a short-seller report on Berkeley Lights. In the statement, Scorpion Capital alleged, among other things, that "a trail of customers who allege they were 'tricked,' misled, or over-promised into buying a $2 million lemon. The reality is so far from BLI's grandiose hype that we believe its product claims and practices may constitute outright fraud." Additionally, stating, "We conducted 24 research interviews, including seven former employees and executives of BLI, as well as 17 scientists and users across 14 of BLI's largest customers. We believe the customers we spoke with comprise >30-50% of BLI's entire installed base of 92 cell screening systems. We believe our research may represent the most in-depth due diligence to date on BLI, leading us to conclude it is just another vaporous venture capital IPO promotion with zero underlying value."

[Click here to join this action]

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL)

On October 28, 2020, Rollins filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), disclosing an SEC investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's 2020 Form 10-K later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution. It booked a related accrual during the third quarter of 2021, which is reflected in the Company's financial statements.

[Click here to join this action]

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH96876&sd=2021-12-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301437543.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH96876&Transmission_Id=202112050815PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH96876&DateId=20211205
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment