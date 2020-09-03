Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against the following Companies for violations of federal securities laws.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)
Tuya, Inc. (NYSE: TUYA)
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)
Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER)
Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU)

There is no cost or obligation to you. If you are interested in learning more about any of the following investigations, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)

On October 12, 2021, a report was issued on Value Investors Club accusing the Company of improperly billing the Federal Government $250M per year. It further says that the Company set the price of its new amnion wound covering Affinity "exorbitantly high" which Medicare reimbursed.

[click here to join this action]

Tuya, Inc. (NYSE: TUYA),

On August 19, 2021, Tuya reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. During the related conference call, the Company attributed the results to a "series of challenges" affecting its customers, "including Amazon's strict execution of seller policy, rising raw material prices, and shortage of semiconductor components."

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

[click here to join this action]

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

On October 15, 2021, Revance disclosed that the FDA could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility. The report comes after the Company said late on October 12, after Revance's stock plunged 25.1% that day, that it continued to expect the FDA to approve DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection this year.

[click here to join this action]

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER)

On November 4, 2021, Bear Cave, a short seller, published a report stating that "the company appears to be a "promotional and misleading" biotech company." The information included allegations of Seer appearing to have misled investors about its recent Chinese distribution partnership, customer base, and management's past track record.

[click here to join this action]

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU)

On or about September 3, 2020, Akumin began trading on the NASDAQ. In connection, the Company voluntarily delisted its "AKU.U" U.S. dollar listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX.

Then on, August 15, 2021, Akumin announced that it would not timely file its financial report for the period ended June 30, 2021, because the Company requires "additional information and analysis relate[d] to potential additional credit losses with respect to prior years."

[click here to join this action]

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH96878&sd=2021-12-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301437545.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH96878&Transmission_Id=202112050835PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH96878&DateId=20211205
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment