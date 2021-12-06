Logo
Kyndryl and NetApp form strategic partnership to deliver critical enterprise data infrastructure to BMW Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MUNICH and NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021

Storage-as-a-Service agreement will support future scalability and innovation for the premium automobile manufacturer's worldwide IT infrastructure

MUNICH and NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure provider, and NetApp today announced an agreement with BMW Group, a deal that builds on a strong strategic partnership and the deep experience of both companies in the automotive sector. The agreement combines Kyndryl's digital infrastructure services with NetApp's cloud-led, data-centric software technology.

Kyndryl will serve as the lead integrator, applying its expertise and global reach to manage the enterprise storage infrastructure that is critical to the automaker's production process. NetApp provides the hybrid cloud data infrastructure foundation for all of BMW Group's data center needs, delivering best-in-industry network-attached (NAS) and scale-out storage infrastructure. The deal covers 17 countries on five continents with Germany, the US, and China as key markets.

"We're proud that BMW Group has selected Kyndryl for this strategic program. The technology and services that we provide, will be advancing innovation for the entire organization while ensuring operational stability," said Markus Koerner, President of Kyndryl Germany.

With Kyndryl's leadership in building, transforming, and managing hybrid infrastructures, BMW will gain operational stability for its most critical systems. Ranked #1 by Gartner in IT Managed Services and with nearly 90,000 infrastructure and cloud experts, Kyndryl offers

BMW the global reach and scalability to support all their markets. Kyndryl's deep industry expertise in the automotive sector – serving 8 out of 10 of the largest global automotive companies – is a key differentiator. Kyndryl's managed infrastructure-as-a-service model helps deliver greater availability and uptime while reducing the expense and headaches of self-managed infrastructure.

The resilient platform for BMW Group's future data fabric is based on NetApp solutions and services, a combination that ensures continuous data availability, uninterrupted service delivery, and easy data mobility. This allows BMW Group to use data where it is needed to accelerate innovation and gain new insights, whether in the data center or in the cloud.

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About NetApp
NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyndryl-and-netapp-form-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-critical-enterprise-data-infrastructure-to-bmw-group-301437617.html

SOURCE Kyndryl

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96960&Transmission_Id=202112060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96960&DateId=20211206
