AMETEK Appoints Christoph Maetzig Vice President and General Manager, Ultra Precision Technologies Division; Bruce Wilson To Retire Following 22 Years Of Service

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AMETEK Appoints Christoph Maetzig Vice President and General Manager, Ultra Precision Technologies Division; Bruce Wilson To Retire Following 22 Years Of Service

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Dr. Christoph Maetzig as Vice President and General Manager, AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies division. Chris will be replacing Bruce Wilson, Senior Vice President, Ultra Precision Technologies division, who announced his intention to retire following his 22-year tenure with the company.

"We are pleased Chris will be taking on this important leadership role with the company," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Chris' deep industry knowledge, focus on innovation, and proven leadership experience will serve him well in this new role."

"I want to thank Bruce for his dedication to AMETEK and his strong leadership over the last two decades," added Mr. Zapico. "He has been critical to the success of our company and the growth of our Ultra Precision Technologies division. We wish Bruce and his family all the best on his retirement."

Dr. Maetzig joined AMETEK in 2016 as Business Unit Manager for SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH. Prior, he led various microscopy businesses at Leica Microsystems and worked for German technology group Heraeus as a Division Manager.

Dr. Maetzig obtained his doctorate from the Institute for Microtechnology, University of Hanover, Germany, and earned his Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin. He also holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Hanover, Germany.

This leadership change will go into effect January 1, 2022, with Mr. Wilson remaining with AMETEK in a consulting capacity until May 2022.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610-889-5247

favicon.png?sn=PH96883&sd=2021-12-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-appoints-christoph-maetzig-vice-president-and-general-manager-ultra-precision-technologies-division-bruce-wilson-to-retire-following-22-years-of-service-301437596.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH96883&Transmission_Id=202112060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH96883&DateId=20211206
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment