TI's new precision wideband ADC pushes data-acquisition performance higher while cutting size and power consumption in half

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Engineers can achieve industry-leading AC and DC performance while maximizing channel density and battery life

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced the smallest 24-bit wideband analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that delivers industry-leading signal-measurement precision at wider bandwidths than competing ADCs. The ADS127L11, the newest product in TI's portfolio of precision wideband ADCs, achieves ultra-precise data acquisition in a 50% smaller package, significantly optimizing power consumption, resolution and measurement bandwidth for a wide range of industrial systems. For more information, see www.ti.com/product/ADS127L11.

ADS127L11.jpg

"There is a clear trend toward smaller solution size and lower power consumption in applications such as test and measurement equipment and portable medical devices, where improved battery life is imperative," said Noman Akhtar, senior research analyst, Omdia. "There is an urgency to provide increased data throughput, higher bandwidth and lower power, all in a smaller footprint."

Capture high-resolution signals with 50% wider bandwidth and 25% lower latency

The highly flexible ADS127L11 offers wideband and low-latency filter options to optimize ADC performance and deliver tailored, high-performance data acquisition in a broad range of industrial systems. Designers can use wideband mode to improve AC measurement resolution with 50% wider bandwidth, data rates as high as 400 kSPS, and a 30% higher signal-to-noise ratio than competing data converters, while minimizing noise at high frequencies. In low-latency mode, the ADS12711 delivers 25% lower latency at up to 1,067 kSPS and 83.3% lower offset drift -- 50 nV/°C -- to help designers improve DC measurement resolution, data throughput and response times in data acquisition and condition-monitoring applications.

Reduce ADC footprint with a 50% smaller package

Until now, miniaturized, battery-powered industrial equipment designers had to choose between an ADC's size and measurement precision at higher frequencies. The ADS127L11 eliminates this trade-off. In a 3-mm-by-3-mm quad flat no-lead (WQFN) package, this single-channel device is 50% smaller than the closest competing ADCs. In addition to reducing design size, the new ADC increases system functionality by enabling designers to pack additional channels into a compact design. To learn more about how to optimize channel density by using multiple ADC channels operating in simultaneous-sampling mode, read the application brief, "ADS127L11 in Simultaneous-Sampling Systems."

Extend battery run time with 50% lower power consumption

The ADS127L11 consumes half the power of other ADCs, enabling designs such as portable electroencephalogram (EEG) machines and power-quality analyzers to better optimize power consumption against bandwidth requirements using the device's power-scalable modes. Power consumption is as low as 3.3 mW with sampling rates as high as 50 kSPS, improving signal resolution and battery life. Read more about the benefits of this lower power consumption in the article, "Balancing ADC size, power, resolution and bandwidth in precision data-acquisition systems."

Package, availability and pricing

The ADS127L11 is available for purchase on TI.com, and comes in a 20-pin, 3-mm-by-3-mm WQFN package or a 20-pin, 6.5-mm-by-4.4-mm thin shrink small-outline package (TSSOP). Pricing starts at US$5.75 in 1,000-unit quantities. Evaluation modules are available on TI.com for US$149.00. TI offers multiple convenient payment and shipping options on TI.com.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TI_INCORPORATED_LOGO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA96117&sd=2021-12-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tis-new-precision-wideband-adc-pushes-data-acquisition-performance-higher-while-cutting-size-and-power-consumption-in-half-301437739.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA96117&Transmission_Id=202112060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA96117&DateId=20211206
