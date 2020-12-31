Lucid Selects Bank of America as Preferred Lender to Support Customer Ownership Experience

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it has selected Bank of America as its preferred lending partner. Lucid customers can apply for financing online at Bank of America or work with concierge agents for a seamless financing experience. Lucid began deliveries of the Lucid Air in October and has more than 17,000 reservations across all models.

"The strategic relationship between Lucid and Bank of America is another way of enhancing and streamlining the vehicle buying experience for Lucid customers," said Amira Aly, Director of Financial Services at Lucid. "Lucid will continue to build out its consumer finance journey with compelling offerings in order to get more vehicles into the hands of customers as we deliver the most advanced EV in the world."

"Supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles through an innovative financing solution is a critical step toward a low-carbon future," said Fabien Thierry, Head of Vehicle Lending Products at Bank of America. "This financing solution was developed for Lucid to make it easier for customers to finance electric vehicles. This effort reinforces our $1 trillion commitment to environmental transition and other low-carbon solutions."

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Lucid Air features a luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are underway.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

