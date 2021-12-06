Axcelis Announces Successful Closure Of Purion H High Current Evaluation At Leading Advanced Logic Device Maker

PR Newswire

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the successful completion of a Purion H™ high current tool evaluation at a leading advanced logic device manufacturer. The system will support high volume production of logic devices.

Axcelis announced completion of a Purion H™ high current tool eval at a leading advanced logic device manufacturer.

Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're very excited about the potential of this win, as we see significant opportunities for production buys in 2022 and 2023. The Purion H has an innovative high current implanter architecture, featuring unique scanned spot beam technology, designed for advanced memory and logic applications. The Purion H offers exceptional versatility, throughput and uniformity, enabling chip manufacturers to achieve greater yield with the lowest cost of ownership."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-successful-closure-of-purion-h-high-current-evaluation-at-leading-advanced-logic-device-maker-301436994.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.