Wyndham Grand and Catherine Lowe Celebrate the Gift of Family with Launch of Reimagined 'Reconnected' Program

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are officially here. As travelers once again look to reconnect and enjoy the company of loved ones, Wyndham Grand® is getting into the spirit of the season—randomly surprising and delighting guests at its U.S. hotels with its first-ever 'Reconnected' Travel Keepsake Box.

Curated in partnership with TV personality and mom of three, Catherine Lowe, and the family memento specialists at Savor , the Wyndham Grand Reconnected Keepsake Box helps families reconnect and experience the forgotten joys of tech-free travel, all while providing a family keepsake they can cherish forever.

"At Wyndham Grand, we're on a mission to help families disconnect from the demands of technology, work and day-to-day life so that they can truly vacation and enjoy their time together," said Carolina Matias-Perez, senior director of Brand Marketing for Wyndham Grand. "In an age of selfies and constant social sharing, it can be hard to be present. Our Reconnected Travel Keepsake Boxes are a reminder to live in the moment and cherish the memories we make with our families."

Featuring a timeless design that blends soft fabrics and upscale finishes, each Reconnected Keepsake Box includes, among other items, a Fujifilm Instax® Mini 11 with film—allowing the recipient to ditch their camera phone, complete with its hundreds of forgotten shots—and a letter from Lowe sharing tips and tricks she uses with her own kids to create tech-free family fun. Other features include an array of compartments, drawers, dividers, as well as custom travel labels, helping make each box the ultimate organizer to capture and preserve travel memories.

"Family photos are one of the few irreplaceable items you can own. They're invaluable, sentimental, and help us preserve memories and tell stories for future generations," said Lowe. "In working with Wyndham Grand, I'm sharing ways to create special moments with your own family that are snapshot-worthy and sure to inspire future conversations that start with 'remember when.'"

On the heels of one of the most isolated years in recent history, upcoming holiday travel provides a much-needed opportunity for families to reunite and make up for lost time. Now more than ever, families are cognizant of the value of making memories and sharing time in-person together. While phones and computers keep us connected, research shows that disconnecting from these devices is more beneficial for our health and relationships.1

Wyndham Grand hotels will start randomly gifting a limited supply of Reconnected Travel Keepsake Boxes to those staying at its U.S. hotels beginning the week of December 6, 2021 and continuing through December 31, 2021, while supplies last. To be eligible, guests must have made their reservation prior to December 6, 2021. Boxes are not available upon request and gifting is at the discretion of each hotel's management team while supplies are available. Wyndham Grand will give away a total of 99 boxes across all participating hotels. Each box carries an approximate retail value of $130.

Complementing the surprise and delight activities at its hotels, Wyndham Grand is also giving those at home a chance win their own keepsake box, plus a 10-night stay at the Wyndham Grand hotel of their choice (provided in the form of Wyndham Rewards points), when they enter the brand's Wyndham Grand Reconnected Sweepstakes. To enter, travelers age 21 and over should send an email to [email protected] with a brief write-up describing how they would use the hotel stay to reconnect with family, along with a pledge to make time to disconnect from their digital devices this holiday season. No purchase is necessary to enter and the approximate retail value of the prize is $4,030. All entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2021. For eligibility and other information, visit www.wyndhamgrand.com/reconnected.

Holiday deal seekers looking to make the most of their travels in the months ahead can earn 3x Wyndham Rewards points at Wyndham Grand and other select properties when they book by December 31, 2021. Guests must stay a minimum of three nights and complete their stay by February 28, 2022. Stays are cancellable, free of penalty, up to 72-hours before check-in. For full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com .

About Wyndham Grand

Travel is the best excuse to enjoy the grand things in life. With locations in some of the world's most sought-after vacation destinations – including Shanghai, Istanbul, Doha, Salzburg and Orlando – Wyndham Grand® hotels transform ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences. Approachable by design, this upper-upscale hotel brand helps travelers make every moment count. For information on developing a Wyndham Grand hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

1 https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/talking-about-men/202002/social-media-and-mental-health-time-digital-detox

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-grand-and-catherine-lowe-celebrate-the-gift-of-family-with-launch-of-reimagined-reconnected-program-301437849.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts