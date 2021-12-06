Santa.com Unwraps Kid Treats Beginning Today as Grom's Curiosity Ink Media Taps Jamie Nash as Screenwriter for Original Animated Special

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity Ink Media, the original storytelling division of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), which recently debuted Santa.com – a virtual North Pole – today announced the addition of new, daily immersive content to the site designed to help kids everywhere embrace the spirit of everyone's favorite holiday, Christmas Day. Additionally, the company announced that it has secured Hollywood screenwriter, Jamie Nash, to pen the storyline for the site's original animated companion film, also named Santa.com. The dual announcements were made today by Curiosity Ink Media's Chief Content Officer, Russell Hicks.

Virtual North Pole Adds New Content Just for Kids – As Grom's Newest Division Develops New Musical Holiday Special

On the site, beginning today, kids can access a virtual map of the North Pole that invites them to explore various neighborhoods of the snowy clime including Santa's workshop, the Christmas tree ranch, and the North Pole Flight School (for reindeer), among others. The centerpiece of the kids' offering is the "Countdown to Christmas" calendar, which unlocks fun new content each day like special "Boxing Videos," a playful take on the popularized unboxing videos in which Santa's elves play with – and wrap up – popular holiday toys for boys and girls. Additionally, the calendar will unveil short-form animation that introduces visitors to characters slated to be featured in the Santa.com animated holiday special.

As screenwriter for the special, Jamie Nash brings a deep biography in family-friendly entertainment to Santa.com. His work includes writing on the films Santa Hunters and Tiny Christmas for Nickelodeon, as well as the 2010 feature Adventures of a Teenage Dragon Slayer, which starred veteran actors, Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick. Nash also teaches screenwriting at the Maryland Institute College of the Arts and co-hosts the podcast Writers/Blockbusters and is the author of Save The Cat! Writes for TV.

"Jamie's eclectic screenwriting credits make him the perfect choice to create a fresh, fun and slightly irreverent take on classic animated Christmas specials," explains Hicks. "The Santa.com special feature promises to deliver all of the colorfully defined characters, uplifting music and inspiring moments of a holiday classic told with a modern twist."

Inspired by annual favorites like "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" and "Elf," Santa.com tells the story of how Santa's retirement results in a fully automated North Pole. Elves oversee a workshop in which holiday wishes are fulfilled by robotic candy cane arms and gifts are delivered by peppermint drones. The updated system works smoothly and efficiently until Cyber Scrooge hacks the system and threatens to cancel Christmas. However, proving that technology can never replace the true spirit of Christmas, YoYo the Elf embarks on a worldwide adventure to round up the now retired reindeer, find Santa's broken sleigh and lure Santa out of retirement. The film is being developed and produced in partnership with the Germany-based production company Toon2Tango, who are specialists in development and global distribution of kids' and family content.

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media's multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships and highly targeted market entry.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

