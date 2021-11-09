Sokoman Minerals Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sokoman Minerals Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sokoman invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 6, 2021

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF), a discovery-oriented company focused on the exploration of gold projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canda, today announced that the company's President & CEO Tim Froude will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th, 2021.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

DATE: December 9th, 2021
TIME: 2:30pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • The 100,000 m drilling program at Sokoman's flagship Moosehead Gold project has been consistently delivering high-grade gold results, confirming shallow, high-grade, gold-bearing quartz veins. Spectacular highlights from the assayed results include:
  • MH-21-291: 4.95 m of 27.70 g/t Au from 41.55 m downhole
  • MH-20-115: upper interval of 47.20 g/t Au over 4.60 m from 64.00 m downhole
  • MH-20-115: lower interval of 68.70 g/t Au over 8.10 m from 111.20 m downhole
  • Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) formed a strategic alliance ("the Alliance") on a 50/50 basis to acquire and explore gold projects, Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.
  • In November, 2021, the Alliance announced a gold discovery at the Grey River project in Southern Newfoundland, returning results from 1.34 to 37.64 g/t Au.
  • In August, 2021, the Alliance announced a discovery of high-grade lithium-bearing
    pegmatites at Golden Hope, returning 1.95% and 0.49% Li₂O, being followed by another high-grade Lithium result of 1.93% Li₂O in November 9, 2021.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Recently, the Company and partner Benton Resources Inc. announced a potentially significant lithium discovery on the Golden Hope JV property with chip sample results in excess of 2% Li₂O from the Kraken Pegmatite Field that has grown in size to over 2 km in strike length and up to 1.2 km in apparent width. The alliance partners are completing LiDAR and air photo drone surveys over the pegmatite swarm, as well as detailed mapping and sampling with additional assays pending.

Sokoman now controls, independently and through the Benton alliance, over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims – 1500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, in Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the Company has a 100%-interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project which has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com
Twitter: @SokomanMinerals
Facebook: @SokomanMinerals
LinkedIn: @SokomanMinerals

favicon.png?sn=NY96506&sd=2021-12-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sokoman-minerals-corp-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-9th-301437828.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96506&Transmission_Id=202112060835PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96506&DateId=20211206
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment