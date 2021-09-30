Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Winnebago Industries Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: SJNK, WGO, COPX, IMCC, TCON, BLK, BURL, RH, HAYW, NVEC, ITW, HIPO, LEVI, PTON, ALNY, MPWR, EWQ, CGNX, CCCS, PAYO, BHG, MITC, OSCR, MILE, PLTK, ROOT, BSY, GOCO, SLQT, EVER, ENTG, EFOI, EHTH, HOLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Winnebago Industries Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owns 416 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,178 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,846 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.77% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 68,788 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,259 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 50,426 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.11%

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.94 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 146,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $75.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 34,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in IM Cannabis Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 174,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $4.27. The stock is now traded at around $2.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 143,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $899.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 150.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 134,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.54%. The purchase prices were between $94.06 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.25 and $115.88, with an estimated average price of $115.22. The stock is now traded at around $115.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 518.94%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $395.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $66.49, with an estimated average price of $57.37.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $141.91 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $158.06.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 93.7%. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $383.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.93%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 36,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.54%. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.85%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 17,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 90.65%. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $453.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.39%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 22,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 98.45%. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 31,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 84.99%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.97%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 210,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 96.31%. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.89%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 20,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.