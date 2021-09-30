Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Winnebago Industries Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: SJNK, WGO, COPX, IMCC, TCON, BLK, BURL, RH, HAYW, NVEC, ITW, HIPO, LEVI, PTON, ALNY, MPWR, EWQ, CGNX, CCCS, PAYO, BHG, MITC, OSCR, MILE, PLTK, ROOT, BSY, GOCO, SLQT, EVER, ENTG, EFOI, EHTH, HOLX,
- Added Positions: FXI, ICLN, VCIT, AGG, ANTM, DIS, PG, WFC, IBM, XSD, FDN, WOOF, FIS, CRM, CNK, RTX, FENY, SONO, CIEN, SAIC, CCMP, POR, GPN, THG, CACI, SNBR, MLKN, ORI, BRC, TEX, FISV, ON, SQ, BA, HEZU, AZTA, JBL, ROKU, FUBO, UPS, UCTT, TTWO, BE, TXG, DKNG, ABNB, AAL, SBUX, PKW, SPHD, LPSN, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, VOO, SPY, XSOE, KWEB, XLK, XLF, XLI, MSFT, TAN, NVDA, KBA, HYG, JPM, GOOG, CHIQ, XLV, COF, PYPL, FB, V, GXC, C, KBE, RSP, BAC, AAPL, MA, AMZN, SEDG, BUG, DIA, CNC, XLP, BKNG, JETS, CMCSA, EXPE, PSI, XHB, CI, FDX, PANW, XHE, PBW, QCOM, CEVA, IWM, APLE, GDXJ, ORA, CQQQ, GS, KGRN, HON, IVOO, LVS, IHI, XBI, FTCH, ESPO, INDA, ATER, AXP, HD, TEVA, ALTR, SYF, PFE, COST, ACWI, PTH, QCLN, KROS, SMH, EWY, WMT, KBWB, SPG, LMND, IEI, CSCO, NTAP, VMW, FTNT, VRNS, ENSG, LEA, PAGS, TME, ACWX, MRK, NFLX, TGT, DAL, JAMF, JAMF, EEM, XLC, XLRE, ATVI, CRL, DE, EA, GOOGL, INTC, MOH, VTRS, POOL, AVGO, DG, BAH, CHGG, CVNA, MRNA, BILL, IYR, MDY, XLY, AMD, BIIB, VIAC, CVS, CR, DRI, DAR, DECK, DLR, WIRE, EQIX, XOM, MS, OXY, ROST, UAL, X, WM, ZBRA, AWK, ENPH, ABBV, LBRDK, QRVO, XAIR, TTD, ZS, DOCU, REZI, LYFT, NVST, VRM, PAYA, OGN, GXO, AAXJ, DVY, EWU, KRE, SOXX, VCSH, XLE, XOP,
- Sold Out: ARNC, CXSE, GMRE, IBB, LGIH, XLB, NICE, PLOW, DBC, SD, BWA, BXP, GMVD, MDLA, UNVR, PAYC, DXJ, FLT, LI, EWI, EWJ, MELI, EWP, PAYX, GLD, LMT, HEDJ, XLU, LAZR, VWO, VGT, WISH, STEM, GDX, EWZ, EWG, LEN.B, BMY, CDNS, CAT, DISCA, DD, LLY, NVAX, VLO, VIACA, PLTR, DISCK, PEB, GM, TWTR, BGNE, COUP, CRWD, CHWY, IAC,
For the details of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/psagot+value+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,178 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,846 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.77%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 68,788 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,259 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 50,426 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.11%
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.94 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 146,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $75.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 34,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in IM Cannabis Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 174,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $4.27. The stock is now traded at around $2.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 143,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $899.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 150.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 134,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.54%. The purchase prices were between $94.06 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.25 and $115.88, with an estimated average price of $115.22. The stock is now traded at around $115.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 518.94%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $395.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17.Sold Out: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $66.49, with an estimated average price of $57.37.Sold Out: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $15.24.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.Sold Out: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $141.91 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $158.06.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 93.7%. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $383.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.93%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 36,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.54%. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $416.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.85%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 17,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 90.65%. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $453.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.39%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 22,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 98.45%. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 31,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 84.99%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.97%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 210,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 96.31%. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.89%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 20,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment