CORRECTING and REPLACING Garmin Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

GARMIN COMPLETES LISTING TRANSFER TO THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading tomorrow as an NYSE-listed company.

Garmin, which has been revolutionizing the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets for more than 30 years, will now be able to leverage all of the advantages of membership in the NYSE community.

These advantages include the Exchange’s unique market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, drawn from 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.

“Garmin is pleased to join the NYSE alongside many of the world’s most well-established and regarded companies,” said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO, Garmin. “Garmin is uniquely positioned as both a highly respected consumer brand and a strong industrial player. We believe this move complements our strong brand and will provide meaningful and long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We are excited to welcome Garmin as it transfers its listing to the NYSE,” said Stacey Cunningham, President, NYSE Group. “We look forward to working with Garmin as it helps millions of active lifestyle customers pursue their passions.”

Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.

