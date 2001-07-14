Target Chooses Teradata Vantage on AWS to Modernise Data Analytics and Transform Supply Chain Management

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, today announced that Target, an iconic Australian retailer, has migrated its Demand Chain Management (DCM) architecture to Teradata Vantage in the cloud – delivered as-a-service, on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

DCM is a solution suite that employs customer demand data to help Target develop accurate daily or weekly sales forecasts which ensures in-store and online inventory are available to meet their customers’ needs.

Continuing its established relationship with Teradata, Target selected Vantage for its proven enterprise scale and performance in the cloud, its flexible deployment options for multi-cloud environments, and its rich suite of analytical and data management capabilities that have been rated best-in-class by leading analysts. The initiative was led by Target’s Delivery Manager, Eesha Gupta and involved collaboration from multiple parties.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Target and migrate their workloads to Vantage in the cloud on AWS,” said Keith Budge, Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan at Teradata. “Identifying areas of focus within demand planning and supply chain management were key drivers for Target and the Vantage multi-cloud environment will allow Target to extract much more from its data assets to more optimally serve the business, drive operational excellence and to take a more data-driven approach for improved decision making.”

“As part of our ongoing work to modernise our DCM technology stack, we knew we had to leverage the cloud for our data analytics platform,” said Samantha McIntyre, General Manager, Technology, Target. “We recognised that we needed the latest analytics innovation to help us understand demand and supply chain performance, accurately predict consumer demand, and align inventory exceptions at the most granular level of store SKU, and to aggregate views across our entire business.”

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies like Target can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof – to get a complete view of their business.

