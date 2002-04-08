Nano Dimension Announces First Two Sales of DragonFly IV 3D-AME Systems to Leading Western Defense and Government Agencies

Launched in November 2021, DragonFly IV systems were sold right after completing two Beta Sites with other leading customers

Sunrise, Florida, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension”, NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that it has sold the first two DragonFly IV 3D-AME Printers, in addition to the two machines that have completed beta sites processes with other leading customers.

Nano Dimension is the leading provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of AME. The new DragonFly IV system, combined with FLIGHT software, delivers new levels of quality, efficiency, and print resolution in the 3D printed electronics sector, providing increased flexibility to design any 3D geometry and create innovative new products.

DragonFly IV is a Dielectric and Conductive-Materials Additive Manufacturing System aimed for fabrication of High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®) by depositing the proprietary materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electro-mechanical components.

DragonFly IV 3D-AME Printer

DragonFly IV delivers improved accuracy of traces, spacing, and vias, improved PCB product quality, and the ability to design and produce 3D Hi-PEDs® in a one-step production process.

New capabilities include:

Integration with Nano Dimension’s new FLIGHT software

Integration of 3D elements in PCB

3D designed Hi-PEDs®

Support of HDI level elements

75µm traces; 100µm spacing; 150µm via

Enhanced print quality, optimizing yield with predictable conductivity

Low thickness variation <5%

FLIGHT Software Package

Nano Dimension’s new FLIGHT software suite provides a comprehensive first-of-a-kind ability to incorporate ECAD designs into real 3D MCAD designs, as well as intelligent verification, slicing, and job control solutions. FLIGHT enables the 3D design of electrical and mechanical features in 3-dimensions while ensuring that the new product designs comply with the system’s requirements and can then proceed directly to fabrication on the DragonFly IV.

The Flight Software Suite consists of 3 components:

1-FLIGHT Plan: Allows designers to develop viable 3D AME using both existing 2D design data, and novel 3D data. Tests show that this reduces the 3D AME design time by up to 10 times.

Integrates 3D MCAD and ECAD capabilities for 3D Electro-Mechanical design

Imports existing designs from major ECAD systems

Enables the use of customers’ existing design tools

2-FLIGHT Check: This application enables design rule checks so that the designs meet the DragonFly IV requirements and are ready for printing.

Unifies design rules for ECAD that meet the constraints of DragonFly IV

Reduces design iteration cycles

3-FLIGHT Control: Delivers an entirely new pre-production solution that enables concurrent fabrication of both 2D and 3D multi-material Hi- PEDs®, improving productivity.

Integrates system and job management toolsets

Supports new file formats (STL & ODB++)

Improves user experience through better rendering accuracy and user interface

Nano Dimension ( NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

