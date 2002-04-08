Collegium Ranks as a Top Place to Work for 2021 by The Boston Globe

STOUGHTON, Mass., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in The Boston Globe’s 14th annual employee-based survey.



Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s culture and values, training and development programs, employee engagement initiatives, pay, benefits, and more.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Boston Globe as one of the top places to work in 2021, which is even more meaningful as it stems from employee feedback on the Company,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “At Collegium, we take pride in living our core values, and we are committed to being an employer of choice for our people.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.

The Top Places to Work 2021 issue was published online in The Boston Globe Magazine.

To learn more about career opportunities at Collegium, please visit https://www.collegiumpharma.com/careers/.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.



