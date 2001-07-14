Logo
JetBlue Promotes John Flaherty to Vice President, Inflight Experience

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced that John Flaherty has been named the airline’s vice president, inflight experience. In his new role, Flaherty will lead and support JetBlue’s best-in-class inflight team with focus on ensuring new and current crewmembers have the tools and training to safely deliver and advance JetBlue’s award-winning hospitality and customer experience on board every flight.

Since joining JetBlue more than 15 years ago as a frontline airport crewmember, Flaherty has served the airline’s airport operations in a variety of roles with multiple promotions. He most recently served as director, airports for JetBlue’s Boston operation. In his role as director and prior, Flaherty helped grow JetBlue’s Boston presence from just a handful of gates more than a decade ago to one of the largest operating carriers at Boston Logan International Airport. He has lead JetBlue’s crewmembers through a number of industry challenges, including the pandemic.

“With a deep understanding of JetBlue’s culture and service, as well as his operational expertise, John was an obvious choice to lead our inflight team,” said Ed Baklor, JetBlue’s head of customer care and programs. “Since coming to JetBlue in 2006, John has been able to excel as a leader, growing our Boston operation to what it is today. He understands that our crewmembers are the reason we are who we are, a world-recognized customer-focused travel company. I am confident John will achieve great things in this new role, as he has in previous roles he has held at JetBlue.”

“As we congratulate John for this well-deserved promotion we also remember our much loved Norbert Strissel who was our previous director, airports in Boston and who we sadly lost suddenly back in January 2019,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “Norbert was John’s biggest fan and Norbert’s affection for our people and culture was instrumental to John’s growth as the incredible leader he is today.”

Flaherty will assist in the smooth transition from his previous role with focus on the busy holiday travel season. He is a graduate of Stonehill College.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211206005214r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005214/en/

