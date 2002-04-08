Jerome Baker Designs and FDCTech Collaborate to Bring Luxury Glass Digital Art to Global Crypto Audience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jerome Baker Designs and FDCTech Collaborate to Bring Luxury Glass Digital Art to Global Crypto Audience

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

Irvine, CA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," FDCT), a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced a collaboration agreement to create the NFT Venture where Jerome Baker Designs will create unique digital art pieces and corresponding physical assets on the Ethereum blockchain. The partnership will commence with an upcoming release of original works developed by its founder Jason Harris, who has created the most unique and rare luxury artwork on the bongs, bubblers, and pipes.

The story of Jerome Baker Designs began when founder Jason Harris was blessed enough to apprentice under Bob Snodgrass, Godfather of artistic hard glass and founder of the modern pipe-making industry. Jerome Baker Designs was recently named one of the top ten glassblowers in the United States by the Cannabis News Update. Jerome Baker Designs won the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup for " Best Glass" in Sanoma county and was runner up in "Best Glass" in the Sacramento 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup. Jerome Baker Designs pieces have been custom-made for global artists like Santana, Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, George Clinton, 311, Sublime/Skunk Records, Widespread Panic, Grateful Dead, Rita Marley, DMB, Phish, Slayer, and DRI.

The Company will provide the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Platform to mint and issue the NFTs where collectors can purchase the Jerome Baker Designs drops through online silent auctions, global offers, and open editions. The Company expects to launch the Platform in the early part of the first quarter, ending on March 31, 2022.

"We, at JBD, passionately believe in the future of a blockchain-crypto-driven digital art world and the ultimate democratization and distribution of authentic and protected digital assets. We're excited to collaborate with FDC as they have a proven track record in building successful customized trading technology", said Jason Harris, Founder, and President of Jerome Baker Designs.

Imran Firoz, Founder, CFO, and NFT Team Leader for the Company, said, "We are thrilled that Jerome Baker Designs has entered the NFT space with FDC. It is exciting to work with such a well-established iconic brand that has made modern artistic glass and pipe-making a highly desirable collectible art collection. Our Company and Jerome Baker Designs are committed to creating authentic digital and physical art pieces to showcase Jason Harris' unique and rare work on the NFT platform, where collectors can seamlessly buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles."

For additional information, visit our SEC filings or Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

FDCTech, Inc.
FDCTech, formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading platform, back-office, liquidity, dealing desk, and prime brokerage solutions to forex market participants seeking access to retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Jerome Baker Designs
Jerome Baker Designs (JBD) is a leading award-winning artistic flameworking and pipe-making lifestyle brand under the tutelage of its founder Jason Harris. JBD has made exclusive luxury and functional glass art installations pieces for several global public figures and celebrities, with collections sold in North America, Europe, and Australia. More information is available on JBD's Instagram page.

Press Release Disclaimer

Some press release statements may be forward-looking statements or future expectations based on currently available information. Such views or statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Media Relations
FDCTech, Inc.
[email protected]
www.fdctech.com
+1 877-445-6047
200 Spectrum Drive, Suite 300,
Irvine, CA, 92618

ti?nf=ODQwNjIzNyM0NTk3OTE0IzUwMDA3MzA4Mw==
FDCTech-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment