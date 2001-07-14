Logo
Capella University Expands FlexPath Portfolio with new Doctorate of Education Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Capella University, an online higher education institution serving working adults, is expanding its signature FlexPath competency-based, direct assessment learning format to include a Doctor of Education (EdD) in Educational Leadership. The EdD+in+Educational+Leadership in the FlexPath format comes months after the launch of Capella University’s Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in FlexPath format and a little over one year after the launch of its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in FlexPath format.

“The EdD in Educational Leadership in the FlexPath format continues Capella’s commitment to increase accessibility of higher education for working adults,” said Dr. Heather Welzant, dean, School of Public Service and Education, “As teachers and administrators look to advance their careers, having flexible, affordable higher education options that fit into their busy schedules will definitely be a game changer, and we are thrilled to add this FlexPath offering for our students.”

The EdD in Educational Leadership in FlexPath format rounds out Capella’s suite of education programs, including master’s degrees and doctoral degrees, and it will support students looking to further their career in education. Students will take courses focused on research design, data analysis, the future of educational leadership, and more. Students will also complete a capstone project, demonstrating their high-level expertise in solving the real-world issues facing education.

Through the self-paced FlexPath format, which has more than 10,000 graduates, students can personalize their learning by customizing a schedule to best fit their active lives. The faculty-designed EdD program, created in consultation with industry leaders and employers, helps ensure education professionals gain relevant skills needed to stand out and excel in the workplace.

“We’re proud to expand our world-class FlexPath offering to now include our Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership,” said Dr. Richard Senese, president of Capella University, “With this new offering, the next generation of education leaders will be able to benefit from their experience and expertise while obtaining a degree, helping them progress through the coursework and making their educational goals affordable.”

FlexPath students pay a flat-rate tuition every 12-week session rather than pay per credit (books and other fees are extra). Students can use their experience to move through courses at their own pace, giving them added control over the cost of their degree. In addition to FlexPath’s flat-rate billing session tuition, Capella is extending its new “Capella Tuition Cap” to the EdD in FlexPath format and all of its professional doctorate degrees, capping tuition at a maximum amount for eligible students.

Capella University is approved to offer the EdD in Educational Leadership in the FlexPath format by the Higher Learning Commission.

Students wanting to learn more about the EdD in Educational Leadership in the FlexPath format and other Capella degree offerings can visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capella.edu%2Flp%2Feducation%2F.

About Capella University
Capella University (www.capella.edu) is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Founded in 1993, the university is dedicated to providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs designed to help working adults advance in their careers. Known for its commitment to learner success, academic quality and innovations in online education, Capella pioneered competency-based direct assessment programs, allowing students to learn at their own pace. For more information, call 1.888.CAPELLA (888.227.3552).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005041/en/

