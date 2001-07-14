EngageSmart Welcomes Debbie Dunnam to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

EngageSmart Welcomes Debbie Dunnam to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT), the leading provider of vertically-focused software solutions for essential tasks and services, today announced the appointment of Debbie Dunnam to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005102/en/

Debbie_150x150.jpg

Debbie Dunnam (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to expand our board and welcome Ms. Dunnam,” said Paul Stamas, Chairman of the Board of Directors at EngageSmart. “Her experience in leading sales and marketing operations, along with deep insights into successful execution within fast-paced, global, customer-driven businesses will be a valuable asset to EngageSmart.”

Ms. Dunnam has over 30 years of experience within the technology industry, having worked for companies including Microsoft, HP, Dell, and Cisco Systems. She currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer at Dropbox, where she leads the B2B sales team, Sales Strategy & Operations, Marketing, Business Development, and Customer Experience.

Before joining Dropbox, Dunnam served as Chief Operating Officer of ServiceSource from 2018 to 2020 and as Corporate Vice President of Inside Sales at Microsoft from 2016 to 2018. At Microsoft, Dunnam worked to improve the creation and acceleration of sales. Under her leadership, Dunnam transformed the customer experience function by leveraging leading-edge technology, world-class infrastructure, and a highly trained specialist sales force to drive business success in an era of digital transformation.

Named a Channel Chief and recognized as one of the Women of the Channel by Channel Reseller News, Dunnam has also served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Services Sales at Cisco Systems, Inc. where she managed all aspects of technical and professional service sales, channel partner sales and field marketing in the United States, along with Canada, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China.

Dunnam has held executive positions in other industry-leading companies, is a frequent panelist/speaker, and is well respected by her peers in the industry.

“EngageSmart is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the verticals we serve, so I am delighted to have Ms. Dunnam onboard,” says EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett. “Her leadership and approach in leveraging platforms and processes that enable growth, innovation, and customer engagement will be integral to the success of our company.”

“I’m delighted to join EngageSmart’s forward-thinking Board of Directors,” said Debbie Dunnam of her new role for EngageSmart. “EngageSmart’s technology solutions are enabling digital transformation at scale for every single person who’s ever wished there was a better way to pay a bill, find a healthcare professional, raise funds for a great cause, or just run their business. There’s no better use of technology than improving people’s lives, and I’m proud and inspired to be a part of ensuring EngageSmart delivers on that promise for all of its customers and their communities.”

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fengagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211206005102r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005102/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment