EngageSmart Welcomes Debbie Dunnam to Board of Directors

EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT), the leading provider of vertically-focused software solutions for essential tasks and services, today announced the appointment of Debbie Dunnam to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005102/en/

Debbie Dunnam (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to expand our board and welcome Ms. Dunnam,” said Paul Stamas, Chairman of the Board of Directors at EngageSmart. “Her experience in leading sales and marketing operations, along with deep insights into successful execution within fast-paced, global, customer-driven businesses will be a valuable asset to EngageSmart.”

Ms. Dunnam has over 30 years of experience within the technology industry, having worked for companies including Microsoft, HP, Dell, and Cisco Systems. She currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer at Dropbox, where she leads the B2B sales team, Sales Strategy & Operations, Marketing, Business Development, and Customer Experience.

Before joining Dropbox, Dunnam served as Chief Operating Officer of ServiceSource from 2018 to 2020 and as Corporate Vice President of Inside Sales at Microsoft from 2016 to 2018. At Microsoft, Dunnam worked to improve the creation and acceleration of sales. Under her leadership, Dunnam transformed the customer experience function by leveraging leading-edge technology, world-class infrastructure, and a highly trained specialist sales force to drive business success in an era of digital transformation.

Named a Channel Chief and recognized as one of the Women of the Channel by Channel Reseller News, Dunnam has also served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Services Sales at Cisco Systems, Inc. where she managed all aspects of technical and professional service sales, channel partner sales and field marketing in the United States, along with Canada, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China.

Dunnam has held executive positions in other industry-leading companies, is a frequent panelist/speaker, and is well respected by her peers in the industry.

“EngageSmart is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the verticals we serve, so I am delighted to have Ms. Dunnam onboard,” says EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett. “Her leadership and approach in leveraging platforms and processes that enable growth, innovation, and customer engagement will be integral to the success of our company.”

“I’m delighted to join EngageSmart’s forward-thinking Board of Directors,” said Debbie Dunnam of her new role for EngageSmart. “EngageSmart’s technology solutions are enabling digital transformation at scale for every single person who’s ever wished there was a better way to pay a bill, find a healthcare professional, raise funds for a great cause, or just run their business. There’s no better use of technology than improving people’s lives, and I’m proud and inspired to be a part of ensuring EngageSmart delivers on that promise for all of its customers and their communities.”

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fengagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005102/en/