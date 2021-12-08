Tivic Health CEO Jennifer Ernst to Speak at Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on December 8

Tivic+Health+Systems%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that CEO Jennifer Ernst will present a corporate overview at the Sidoti+Micro+Cap+Conference taking place virtually, December 8-9, 2021.

Ms. Ernst is scheduled to discuss the rapidly growing field of bioelectronic medicine and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. Her virtual presentation will take place:

Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For information on the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference or to register visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sidoti.com. To arrange a meeting with Ms. Ernst contact [email protected].

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions that treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Visit https%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds and expected closing. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005224/en/

