AMN Healthcare Board Members Sylvia Trent-Adams and Daphne E. Jones Named to Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AMN Healthcare Board Members Sylvia Trent-Adams and Daphne E. Jones Named to Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Two members of the AMN Healthcare Board of Directors – Daphne E. Jones and Sylvia Trent-Adams -- have been named to Savoy Magazine’s prestigious 2021 list of Most Influential Black Corporate Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005289/en/

Daphne_Jones.jpg

Daphne E. Jones -- Ms. Jones served as the Senior Vice President - Digital/Future of Work for GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of GE, and prior to that she served as the Senior Vice President - Chief Information Officer for GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging and Services. Prior to joining GE Healthcare, Ms. Jones was the Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Hospira, Inc. Previously she served as Chief Information Officer at Johnson & Johnson and served in various information technology roles with Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Jones serves on the board of Masonite International Corp, where she is a member of the Audit Committee. She also serves on the board of directors for Barnes Group Inc. and Destiny Transformations Group, LLC. Ms. Jones previously served on the board of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a not-for-profit organization and the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. (Photo: Business Wire)

“AMN Healthcare is extremely proud and grateful to have leaders of the caliber of Daphne and Sylvia on our board, providing our team with valued strategic guidance and forwarding our organizational commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare.

Rear Admiral Trent-Adams served as Deputy Surgeon General and Acting Surgeon General of the United States, as well as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). She was a nurse officer in the U.S. Army and is the recipient of numerous awards, including the International Red Cross Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international honor given to a nurse. After leaving public service, Rear Admiral Trent-Adams accepted the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Daphne E. Jones, an authority of digital technology and data management, served as Senior Vice President Digital/Future of Work for GE Healthcare, as well as Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer for GE Healthcare Diagnostic and Imaging Services. Prior to joining GE Healthcare, Jones served as Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer for Hospira, Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical and infusion technologies, and as Chief Information Officer at Johnson & Johnson. She has considerable board experience, also serving on the boards of Masonite International Corp., Barnes Group Inc., and Destiny Transformations Group, LLC.

Savoy is the largest Black professional media platform in the United States, working with Fortune 1000 companies to champion diversity in corporate America. The Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list recognizes Black executives, influencers, and achievers active on the boards of leading corporations.

AMN Healthcare is committed to expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. The staff at AMN Healthcare comes from diverse demographic backgrounds; two-thirds of the company’s employees are female and 34% are racial and ethnic minorities.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211206005289r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005289/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment