AMN Healthcare Board Members Sylvia Trent-Adams and Daphne E. Jones Named to Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

Two members of the AMN Healthcare Board of Directors – Daphne E. Jones and Sylvia Trent-Adams -- have been named to Savoy Magazine’s prestigious 2021 list of Most Influential Black Corporate Directors.

Daphne E. Jones -- Ms. Jones served as the Senior Vice President - Digital/Future of Work for GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of GE, and prior to that she served as the Senior Vice President - Chief Information Officer for GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging and Services. Prior to joining GE Healthcare, Ms. Jones was the Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Hospira, Inc. Previously she served as Chief Information Officer at Johnson & Johnson and served in various information technology roles with Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Jones serves on the board of Masonite International Corp, where she is a member of the Audit Committee. She also serves on the board of directors for Barnes Group Inc. and Destiny Transformations Group, LLC. Ms. Jones previously served on the board of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a not-for-profit organization and the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. (Photo: Business Wire)

“AMN Healthcare is extremely proud and grateful to have leaders of the caliber of Daphne and Sylvia on our board, providing our team with valued strategic guidance and forwarding our organizational commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare.

Rear Admiral Trent-Adams served as Deputy Surgeon General and Acting Surgeon General of the United States, as well as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). She was a nurse officer in the U.S. Army and is the recipient of numerous awards, including the International Red Cross Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international honor given to a nurse. After leaving public service, Rear Admiral Trent-Adams accepted the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Daphne E. Jones, an authority of digital technology and data management, served as Senior Vice President Digital/Future of Work for GE Healthcare, as well as Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer for GE Healthcare Diagnostic and Imaging Services. Prior to joining GE Healthcare, Jones served as Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer for Hospira, Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical and infusion technologies, and as Chief Information Officer at Johnson & Johnson. She has considerable board experience, also serving on the boards of Masonite International Corp., Barnes Group Inc., and Destiny Transformations Group, LLC.

Savoy is the largest Black professional media platform in the United States, working with Fortune 1000 companies to champion diversity in corporate America. The Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list recognizes Black executives, influencers, and achievers active on the boards of leading corporations.

AMN Healthcare is committed to expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. The staff at AMN Healthcare comes from diverse demographic backgrounds; two-thirds of the company’s employees are female and 34% are racial and ethnic minorities.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve.

