Krista Bourne named Chief Operating Officer at Verizon Consumer Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Verizon announced the appointment of Krista Bourne to the role of Verizon Consumer Group’s (VCG) Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2022. She will drive Verizon’s market leadership in connected 5G experiences while continuing to transform VCG into a fully integrated technology company to capitalize on the next stage of growth. She will report to Manon Brouillette who was recently named incoming CEO of Verizon Consumer Group.

In the 20 years since Bourne started her career at Verizon as a mailroom assistant, she has held various positions of increasing responsibility in customer service and retail sales. In her most recent role as Senior Vice President & President of Consumer Sales and Operations, Bourne has been responsible for delivering all aspects of industry-leading wireless and wireline services through an omnichannel experience to more than 100 million customers nationwide.

“Few people can say they started in the mailroom and went on to lead one of the largest teams in the business, but Krista has done it all and has proved time and again why she is a tremendous asset and leader,” said Brouillette. “We have entered the most transformative time for our industry and need a leader who understands the ins and outs of our business. Krista has played an integral role in VCG’s transformation and helped steer the direction of our retail strategy so that we continue to deliver a world-class customer experience while accelerating toward a 5G future.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Adria Tomaszewski
[email protected]

Kate Jay
[email protected]

